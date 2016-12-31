Fiesta Bowl Preview: Buccaneers Draft Watch

The Buccaneers may have missed on the late Gaines Adams, but wide receiver Adam Humphries has been a steal coming out of Clemson last year, and the team will hope to find another when the Tigers take on Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Buckeyes are always good to produce talent at the top of the draft and bring forth prospects in the later rounds who can find their place on rosters given the right opportunity.

We all know what Ezekiel Elliott has done this season, and anybody watching the Chargers defense before and after Joey Bosa delayed arrival has witnessed quite a difference in a short amount of time.

There is also however, the unsung talents which find ways to make impacts such as wide receiver Jalin Marshall who had worked his way from an undrafted free-agent to playing the slot prior to suffering a season ending injury.

Clemson is no stranger to top shelf talent either, and as Bucs fans know well, can also hide potential in some of their undrafted gems.

This game is about bragging rights, showing the NFL what you have to offer, and of course moving on to the NCAAF Championship Game against the winner of Alabama vs Washington at the Peach Bowl.

All 32 teams will use these tapes as evidence for or against bringing in a young guy next year, and here’s just a few the Buccaneers need to keep their eyes on.

#65 Pat Elflein, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State Buckeyes

Senior

6’3” 300 lbs.

The 2016 Rimington Award winner is one of the top lineman in this year’s class, but isn’t quite getting the attention he should probably because of the struggles Ohio State’s offense has had at times this year.

As a three year starter at one of the nation’s top football programs, Pat Elflein has been a Captain for the last 40 contests and was awarded his team’s “Iron Buckeye” which signifies his dedication to training, determination, discipline, toughness and leadership.

If this all sounds impressive, it’s his second time winning the award. This young man is a leader on the field and in the locker room, and his presence alone should help boost any roster he lands on.

For the Buccaneers, there’s no denying they need some help on the offensive line after a year which has seen more starting combinations than we’ve seen in quite some time.

Both of the team’s centers have suffered injuries in 2016, multiple players have started at the left guard position, and then there’s the issues at tackle.

Elflein has experience – and good experience – at guard and center, and has proven to be effective at both against some of the toughest competition college football has to offer.

With J.R. Sweezy battling a back injury, there’s no telling when the Bucs will receive his services or if he’ll be the same lineman the team poached from Seattle this past off-season.

Adding Elflein gives the line a future and help in the short-term should the injury bug rear it’s ugly head once again in 2017.

Projected Draft Position: 2nd Round

#25 Cordrea Tankersley, Cornerback

Clemson Tigers

Senior

6’1” 200 lbs.

If Cordrea Tankersley ends up at the Senior Bowl then his performance there could impact his draft stock just as much as his bowl game performances do, especially when you consider Ohio State’s passing offense isn’t considered to be one of the best in the country.

He’ll face some speed threats and need to show he’s no liability in run support to help his Tigers end the Buckeyes’ season, but from what he’s already shown, he looks like a Top-10 cornerback in the upcoming class.

He’s got good size for a cornerback, has displayed ability to track the ball in flight and can go up consistently to attack the pass at it’s highest point without drawing penalties.

The Buccaneers’ secondary has made strides this season to get better, but there’s always room for growth, and with Brent Grimes nearing the end of his playing days and Alterraun Verner relegated to special teams and back-up duties the Bucs would be wise to select and groom a guy who could become a lock-down corner opposite Vernon Hargreaves III.

There are several good corners in the upcoming class, and if a run is made early on the position then taking Tankersley in the second round might be a good consolation even if he’s not their first choice.

Projected Draft Position: Mid-Late 2nd Round

#94 Carlos Watkins, Defensive Tackle

Clemson Tigers

Senior

6’3” 305 lbs.

If Clemson beats the Buckeyes you can bet Carlos Watkins will have something to do with it, and the Buccaneers will be watching to see how the Senior defensive tackle can work his talents against one of the best interior linemen in collegiate football.

Watkins has amassed over 100 tackles in his career and has 9.5 sacks on the season bringing his total to 21.5. Not bad from the interior.

Last year, he teamed up with early round draft selections Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd to create one of Clemson’s best defensive fronts in school history.

At the next level he’ll need to get quicker off the snap, and add some strength to get faster penetration coming from over the center.

For the Buccaneers, getting a chance to develop him behind Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald would be optimal, and learning tricks of the trade by seasoned pro’s would help him tremendously.

If he can turn his obvious potential into NFL production then he and McCoy would develop into a troublesome duo for the NFC South to struggle with for years.

Projected Draft Position: 3rd Round

Ohio State Buckeyes

Senior

5’10” 195 lbs.

When Chip Kelly left Oregon for the NFL, Dontre Wilson pulled his commitment and ended up with Ohio State.

Four years later, the Buccaneers are one of 32 NFL teams who should all have him on their short list to call once the draft is over.

Wilson doesn’t figure to get drafted in the seven rounds where he’ll anxiously wait to hear his name called. Injuries and some early maturity issues have but a dim light on his time in Columbus, but when he’s had a chance to get on the field it’s plain to see there’s potential there.

The young man seems to have matured through his struggles and has been relatively healthy in his Senior season.

Appearing in 11 games this season, Wilson has touched the ball on offense a total of 43 times for 430-yards and six touchdowns. All he does is score.

For the Buccaneers, the Buckeye H-Back has what they are missing on their roster: speed.

If he can get some chances to make plays against Clemson and an eventual championship match-up, then his stock may rise a bit.

As an undrafted free-agent there’s no doubt he’d get a shot to compete for special teams reps right away, and could parlay his performance there into a roster spot.

Most likely, he’s a practice squad guy who could be developed into a niche weapon similar to the way Darren Sproles has been effective in his career. Well worth an undrafted contract offer if you ask me.

Projected Draft Position: 7th Round – Undrafted

There are lots of young players who will be playing in this season’s college football playoffs, and any number of them could wind up playing for the Buccaneers as draft picks or undrafted signings.

When Ohio State and Clemson face-off in the Fiesta Bowl there will be a lot on the line with scouts all over the NFL paying close attention to who shows up when the lights are the brightest. Here, we’ve given you just a sample of the names who may make an impact on how the Bucs evaluate them.

What are your opinions of the names on this list, and who are you looking forward to seeing in the Fiesta Bowl?

