FANTASY PLAYS: Kupp, Golladay and more Week 2 waiver adds

Many fantasy football leagues are now using free agent acquisition budgets (FAAB) to let owners pick up players each week.

It’s become more popular because it ensures each owner an equal opportunity to acquire the best players on the waiver wire.

As we go over players that are available in more than half of leagues (according to CBSSports.com leagues), your approach in going after them depends entirely on your league. How aggressive are the other owners? How much FAAB do they have left?

Most importantly, how will the player you’re looking to acquire perform the rest of this season? Is he a one-week wonder or likely to put up solid numbers regularly?

Here are the top players who may be available in your league this week:

COOPER KUPP, WR, Los Angeles Rams (owned in 36 percent of leagues)

Yes, the Rams put 46 points up on Sunday but let’s remember they were playing a Colts team that was without its starting quarterback (Andrew Luck) and doesn’t have a suitable backup. Still, Kupp was impressive with four receptions for 76 yards and a score and possibly what is more important to fantasy owners is that he led the team with six targets.

KENNY GOLLADAY, WR, Detroit Lions (34 percent)

Yet another rookie that made a huge impact Sunday. Since Calvin Johnson retired after the 2015 season, Matthew Stafford and the Lions have been missing that big, tall wide receiver that can go up in the air and challenge for a jump ball. Golladay is that type of player. Golden Tate will lead the team in receptions and targets most weeks but Golladay will be the WR that Stafford looks to inside the red zone.

NELSON AGHOLOR, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (6 percent)

Before Jordan Matthews was traded in August, the Eagles coaching staff let it be known that Agholor was the leading candidate to start in the slot. Most assumed that was just coach-speak and Agholor wasn’t a target in drafts before or after Matthews was dealt. Well, it doesn’t look like the Eagles were bluffing after all as Agholor reeled in six of his eight targets Sunday for 86 yards and a touchdown. One word of caution, however, is that with Washington using top cornerback Josh Norman to shadow Alshon Jeffery, quarterback Carson Wentz just may have been playing the matchups and avoiding a bad one for one more easily exploited. This may not be the case in the future.

TARIK COHEN, RB, Chicago Bears (28 percent)

Any running back that becomes available on waivers will almost always become extremely popular. Every fantasy owner will be looking for RBs as there just aren’t enough to go around. The Bears are also down their top two WRs as Kevin White is likely to join Cam Meredith on injured reserve with a collarbone injury. The Bears will be looking for any threat they can find to move the ball and Cohen is a weapon out of the backfield.

DANNY AMENDOLA, WR, New England Patriots (36 percent)

He may have been the favorite to replace Julian Edelman in the slot coming into the season and he didn’t disappoint with six receptions for 100 yards. The issue is he also suffered a head injury and didn’t return to the game. That’s the problem with Amendola, he produces when he plays, but is an injury risk and his snaps will be monitored. But if the upcoming reports on him are positive he is definitely worth an add.

KERWYN WILLIAMS, RB, Arizona Cardinals (9 percent)

We don’t yet know how long David Johnson will be out for due to a wrist injury. The Cardinals will likely go to a committee at RB to replace him and Williams is likely to head that committee. He’s not special, but a starting RB will be greatly sought after.

MARQISE LEE, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (18 percent)

Allen Hurns (15 percent) could also be on this list as the Jaguars lost their top wideout Sunday when Allen Robinson was lost for the season due to an ACL tear. Lee had a breakout season last year with 63 receptions for 851 yards and he is now the de facto number one WR. With a strong running game led by Leonard Fournette, opposing defenses will likely load up the box to stop him, leaving Lee and Hurns with quite a few one on one matchups that they may be able to take advantage of on the outside – if quarterback Blake Bortles is able to get them the ball. One other note on Jacksonville, Fournette touched the ball 29 times Sunday. If he keeps up that kind of workload, he may wear down, and that could lead to injury. Chris Ivory (4 percent) could become a valuable handcuff as the Jaguars seem to be serious about keeping the ball out of the hands of Bortles as much as possible.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com