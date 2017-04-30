Fantasy Football: Winners And Losers From 2017 NFL Draft, Day 3

Plenty of players went off the board in Day 3 and there was a lot of fantasy football repercussions. Who walked out of Day 3 a winner and who was a loser?

Rookies selected in Day 3 won’t make a fantasy football impact, right? Not so fast my friends. Last year Jordan Howard, Dak Prescott, Tyreek Hill and Malcolm Mitchell all made significant impacts for fantasy owners.

This year a lot of rookies (especially at the running back position) go into a situation where they could make some serious noise. However, not all of them fall under that category. Who are the players you want to keep an eye on and who do you want to avoid?

Here are the fantasy football winners and losers from Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Winners

Redskins RB Samaje Perine – Oklahoma’s all-time leading rusher goes to a great landing spot in Washington. UDFA Rob Kelley emerged as the team’s starting running back in 2016. It was a nice story, but there is nothing special about Kelley. Don’t be shocked when Perine lines up as the Redskins starting running back in Week 1.

49ers RB Joe Williams – If you want to be a successful running back in the NFL, having Kyle Shanahan run your offense is a good start. The 49ers coaching staff is reportedly low on starting running back Carlos Hyde. If he doesn’t impress or gets injured (once again), Williams should see a decent amount of playing time.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams – It was only a matter of time before the Packers took a running back in the draft. Williams has great size for a running back and has a ton of experience playing the running back position. The same can’t be said for former receiver Ty Montgomery, who is the Packers starting running back.

Giants RB Wayne Gallman – There isn’t anything special about Gallman but then again, there isn’t anything special about the Giants running back situation. I think Paul Perkins is better, but would I be shocked if Gallman beats out Perkins for the starting role on early downs? Not at all. This will be a situation to monitor during training camp.

Colts RB Marlon Mack – He’s a playmaker and the Colts should get him onto the field due to his big play ability. If Frank Gore gets hurt or is simply too ineffective at 34 years old (in May), Mack will be a name to watch.

Losers

Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook – Best case scenario, Westbrook starts the season fourth on the depth chart, but he very well could fall to fifth. He’ll be more of a special teams guy his rookie year.

Redskins RB Rob Kelley – The Redskins drafted Samaje Perine and, let’s face it: He’s a better running back than Kelley. The former UDFA overachieved last year and 2016 might turn out to be the highlight of his NFL career.

Rams WR Josh Reynolds – Maybe with a better landing spot, the former Texas A&M Aggie could have provided something in fantasy land. It’s never going to happen with the Rams in 2017.

49ers RB Carlos Hyde – So far this offseason, the 49ers have added running backs Tim Hightower, Kapri Bibbs and now Utah’s Joe Williams. Adding three running backs to a backfield isn’t something a team does if they are happy with their starter.

Packers RB Ty Montgomery – Did you really think the Packers weren’t going to add a running back during the draft? Well they did with BYU’s Jamaal Williams. Oh yeah, Green Bay also drafted two more running backs after they took Williams. Montgomery, who is a good receiving back, could lose some time on early downs.

Giants RB Paul Perkins – He was sitting pretty when the Giants released Rashad Jennings. Now he’ll have to fight for the early down role with the addition of Wayne Gallman.

Colts RB Frank Gore – The Colts re-signed Robert Turbin and on Saturday they drafted USF’s Marlon Mack. It’s obvious the Colts need/want some juice from their backfield. Unless Gore starts pumping some PEDs into his body, I don’t think they are going to get it from him.

Buccaneers rookie RB Jeremy McNichols – On the surface this might look like a good landing spot with Doug Martin suspended for the first three games. However, reports coming out of Tampa Bay suggest optimism for Martin. Plus, I doubt McNichols beats out Charles Sims and/or Jacquizz Rodgers for playing time during Martin’s absence.

This article originally appeared on