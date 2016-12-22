Fantasy Football: Top 5 Start ‘Em Picks For Week 16

Closeout the fantasy football season with a bang. Add these top five Week 16 picks to your starting lineup!

The end is here! It’s officially the fantasy football championships! Everything you’ve done all season comes down to this last week.

Your either fighting for the top or, your attempting to still place in the top three. But, you didn’t deal with all the headaches and heartbreak all season to not win!

So, how do you make sure your team comes out on top? That’s easy, rearrange your roster!

This week’s matchups finally allow season long busts an opportunity to start. Spoiler alert, you can finally start DeAndre Hopkins without feeling a pit in your stomach.

With teams fighting for playoff spots, NFL team roster changes and weekly matchups, I have identified this week’s top projected performers.

Don’t let the championships blind side you. Add some of this week’s top 5 start em’ picks to your winning lineup!

5. Matthew Stafford, QB – Detroit Lions

If you own Matthew Stafford in your fantasy football league, it’s no surprise you’ve made it to the playoffs. Having earned double-digits in all but one of his matchups this season, this QB2 is arguably a QB1; some weeks he earned over 30 points.

Even last week’s pitiful performance earned owners at least 11 points. He completed 24-of-39 passes for a little over 273 yards. He threw zero touchdowns and had one interception.

But, this week’s Dallas Cowboys matchups puts fantasy football owners in a better position this week. Just last week, Jameis Winston threw two touchdowns against the Cowboys. And, even after throwing two interceptions, he still managed to post 20 fantasy points.

The Cowboys rank in the top five worst pass defenses in the league. Look for Stafford and the Detroit Lions to have a comeback week and earn big fantasy points.

4. Todd Gurley, RB – Los Angeles Rams

If Todd Gurley appears on your fantasy football roster, chances are he spent more time on your bench then in your starting lineup. It’s Week 16 and Gurley has only earned double-digits four times this season.

He’s been more of matchup play and not every week. And, that’s the case this week as he takes on the league’s worst run defense; the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have surrendered the most fantasy football points to the position this season. The last time Gurley had a matchup like this was in Week 14.

He rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also added a little over 20 passing yards, earning about 17 points. With that said, we can assume Gurley will have a great fantasy week. Gurley not only needs this week to prove his worth but, he needs to save face as well. This is the week to put Gurley in your starting lineup!

3. Odell Beckham Jr., WR – New York Giants

Whether you support Odell Beckham Jr.’s on and off-field dramatics, you can’t deny his athleticism. Yes, there were some close calls this season but, for the most part, he earned double-digit points in all but four games.

We even saw Beckham top 60 fantasy football points in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had over 220 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This week, Beckham gets a matchup of his dreams. He comes face-to-face with the once terrifying Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional showdown. Not only do the Giants need a win to clinch the division but, in Week 9, we saw a glimpse of what this game would entail.

Beckham completed only 4-of-10 targets for just 46 yards. But, it was his two touchdowns against the Eagles that brought fantasy football owners into pure bliss. He earned 20 points in that matchup. Beckham not only needs to show up for his ego but, the Giants need this win. Look for Beckham to go above and beyond his first Eagles outing!

2. Hunter Henry, TE – San Diego Chargers

Hunter Henry is another player that didn’t get you to the fantasy football championships! He’s only owned in about 20 percent of leagues and falls behind Antonio Gates on the depth chart which, critically decreases his value.

But, when Henry has an ideal matchup, he has managed double-digit points and even hit 20 points twice this season. Henry has now scored in four of his last five outings.

And, this week’s Cleveland Browns matchup will be incredible for Henry owners. The Browns have surrendered the second most fantasy football points to tight ends this season.

Although Gates is still ahead of Henry, he only had one reception last week and hasn’t been influential in the later part of the season.

1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR – Houston Texans

Wow, it’s Week 16 and DeAndre Hopkins is finally making it to a start ’em list. This first round draft pick has been a huge fantasy bust, and that’s an understatement!

But, last week, we saw the Hopkins we all remember. It was his best game since Week 2! He completed eight passes for a little under 90 yards.

Ironically, this all came after Brock Osweiler was benched for Tom Savage. Savage threw 42 percent of his passes to Hopkins and clearly leaned on him as the No. 1 receiver.

This week, Hopkins comes face-to-face with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Savage expected to start in the Week 16 matchup, Hopkins is a must start. He enters Week 16 a borderline WR2/WR3.

