Fantasy Football: Top 5 sleeper picks heading into Week 16

It’s the last week of fantasy football; go big or go home! Take a little risk and add some of this week’s top sleeper picks.

Welcome to the fantasy football championships! It’s Week 16 and this is your last attempt at winning the entire season.

By now, you have a successful roster if you’ve made it this far. With that said, you’re not going to want to make too many adjustments to your winning team.

However, sometimes you need to make a few changes to come out on top and take down your competitor. The easiest way to do that is with weekly sleeper picks.

As you probably know by now, every week I analyze the weekly matchups and past performances to find ideal weekly games. The anticipation is officially over, here are the top five sleeper picks for Week 16.

5. Blake Bortles, QB – Jacksonville Jaguars

Blake Bortles has been a consistent QB2 starter this fantasy football season. He’s earned double-digits in all but one of his outings.

Unfortunately for owners, that was during the fantasy football playoffs. Last week, Bortles completed 12-of-28 passes for less than 95 yards. He had an interception and one touchdown earning about six points.

Bortles has the talent to sling footballs, unfortunately, he’s lacking a team around him. However, head coach Gus Bradley was fired. Luckily for Bortles a new coach can only improve the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not to mention, the Jaguars have a decent matchup on paper against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are allowing the third most points to opposing quarterbacks this season; their secondary ranks 29th.

During their Week 8 matchup, Bortles threw three touchdowns for over 330 passing yards. He brought home over 30 fantasy points in some leagues. Keep in mind I don’t expect Bortles to have a repeat performance. However, it’s reassuring to know he can handle the Titans. Expect Bortles to have a comeback fantasy football week. He enters Week 16 a solid QB2.

4. Charles Clay, TE – Buffalo Bills

Charles Clay has been invaluable this season. Up until the fantasy football playoffs, he hadn’t earned double-digits all season.

I’m sure fantasy owners weren’t upset about the playoffs breakout session. Even after his back-to-back 20 point and touchdown weeks, Clay is still only owned in about 15 percent of leagues.

Clay is looking to continue his success this week against division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Dolphins defense has had a great season, however, when it comes to tight ends, they just can’t stop them.

In their last four games, three tight ends have scored against the Dolphins. They are surrendering the sixth most points to the position this season. Clay should easily have a big game when it matters most during championship week for fantasy owners.

3. Stefon Diggs, WR – Minnesota Vikings

Stefon Diggs has been more of a bust than a boom this season. He’s had 10 or more points in only about five of his games this season.

Diggs hasn’t earned double-digits since Week 10. It’s no surprise his ownership has decreased over the last two weeks. However, don’t drop Diggs too quickly!

This week’s Green Bay Packers matchup offers some promising results. During their Week 2 outing, Diggs had over 180 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. He earned over 30 points in most leagues. Before their Week 15 game, the Packers were surrendering the fourth most points to the position in the league.

I wouldn’t start Diggs over receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. but, if you’re in need of a receiver, he’s a solid WR3/ Flex option heading into the fantasy football championships!

2. Jonathan Stewart, RB – Carolina Panthers

Fantasy football owners were excited when they drafted Jonathan Stewart. Unfortunately, they had no idea he’d get injured.

Since his Week 6 return, Stewart has been a boom or bust based on his weekly matchup. Since then, he’s only earned 10 or more points four times; that’s pitiful for a first round draft pick!

This week, fantasy football owners are getting an early Christmas gift. The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons, who aren’t far behind the San Francisco 49ers for having the worst run defense in the league.

The Falcons are also surrendering a ton of fantasy football points to the position. About seven opposing backs have tallied over 25 points per game against the unit. It has been a rough season for the Panthers and Stewart however, his Week 16 matchup point in the direction of Stewart. He enters this week an RB2 and should be trusted in all leagues.

1. Philip Rivers, QB – San Diego Chargers

By no means is Philip Rivers a QB1. But, if you drafted him as your QB2 in your fantasy football league, chances are you’ve excelled with him front and center.

Rivers has now earned double-digit fantasy points in all but two of his matchups. He also has thrown multiple touchdowns in all his last seven games.

Did I mention he’s playing the Cleveland Browns this week? This should be a green light on its own. But, if you need more convincing, the Browns have given up the most points in the league to opposing quarterbacks.

This is the week fantasy owners need Rivers the most. With an ideal matchup, owners can rest easy. Rivers enters Week 16 a strong QB1.

