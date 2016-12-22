Fantasy Football: Top 5 Sit ‘Em Picks For Week 16

Heading into Week 16 fantasy football action, make sure to adjust your lineups accordingly in championship week!

Welcome to Week 16 and the fantasy football championships. By now, you have a great fantasy roster and you only need one more win to seal the deal.

But, this is the hard part. Trust me, last week my opponent lost because they started Matt Asiata who earned a measly three fantasy points. Don’t make the same mistake!

Your Week 16 lineup is going to be the success of your season. Don’t throw it away with one bad week and a hope; hope doesn’t win.

Planning wins! And, luckily for you, I’m a planner! As always, I have broken down this week’s matchups and past performances to predict this week’s outcomes. Unfortunately, not all of your players deserve a start in Week 16. At this point, you’re probably asking yourself who these players are. So, without further ado, here are the top five players to sit in this week’s fantasy football championships!

5. Carson Palmer, QB – Arizona Cardinals

Carson Palmer hasn’t been the fantasy football quarterback owners hoped for this season. He’s only earned double-digits nine times this season and even reached a season low in Week 3.

He had zero touchdowns and a little over 285 yards against the Buffalo Bills. Palmer earned a measly five fantasy points that week.

Palmer has also struggled on the road this season and this week’s matchup finds the Arizona Cardinals on the road in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Not only is this going to be a great divisional showdown but, the Seahawks have a top 10 secondary.

The Seahawks are only offering opposing receivers 6.9 yards per reception. This means Palmer’s normal deep passes won’t be so deep. Also, keep in mind, the Seahawks held Palmer to zero touchdowns in Week 7. With the championships on the line, I am just not confident in starting Palmer this week. Sit him in all leagues.

4. Tyreek Hill, WR – Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill hasn’t been the most reliable fantasy football receiver this season. He’s only earned double-digit points six times this season. Hill has scored 10 touchdowns this season. Although that isn’t terrible, six of them happened in the last month; that means he only had four touchdowns during his first 10 outings which are unimpressive.

He does have the athleticism but, his targets have drastically decreased with Jeremy Maclin back from a groin injury. Last week Hill only saw three targets which, he completed none of! His rushing touchdown is what saved fantasy football owners last week.

This week’s Denver Broncos matchup doesn’t seem to offer better results. The Broncos are the league’s best pass defense and, have surrendered the fewest passing yards this season.

Although Hill lucked out in Week 12 against the Broncos, it’s not likely he will repeat that performance. Play it safe and sit Hill in Week 16.

3. Dion Lewis, RB – New England Patriots

When Dion Lewis returned from injury in Week 11, fantasy football owners jumped at an opportunity to draft him. However, he’s struggled to earn double-digits; last week was his first double-digit outing and he barely earned 10 points.

Oddly enough, last week was a season high for Lewis. He saw 18 carries and two receptions for a little over 104 yards. Unfortunately, it’s hard to rely on any New England Patriots running back. You can’t assume one back will receive more carries than another, and the Patriots have several backs they throw into plays.

Lewis is a prime example of this. In Week 14, he only had four touches, compared to his 18 carries last week. And, this week the Patriots take on the New York Jets, a top run defense. In Week 11, James White, LeGarrette Blount and Lewis all played about the same amount of snaps against the Jets. Neither of three backs earned double-digits. Actually, they barely earned five points each.

Even with Lewis’ recent explosion, he can’t be trusted in the fantasy football championship. Sit Lewis in Week 16.

2. Dak Prescott, QB – Dallas Cowboys

It breaks my heart to add Dak Prescott to this week’s sit em’ list. After all, he’s earned double-digit fantasy football points in all but two of his games.

Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, the star quarterbacks value has decreased. In his last four outings, Prescott has ranked in the 20’s twice. He also ranked top 10 however, that was after he scored rushing touchdowns.

This week, Prescott takes on the Detroit Lions. The Lions have been on the prowl this season and haven’t allowed a top-ranked quarterback to finish in the top 10 in their last seven outings.

Just last week, the Lions held Eli Manning to only 201 passing yards. Manning earned about 12 points if you were lucky.

With Prescott’s recent downgrade and the high use of a run game, he’s just not a reliable start. If you don’t want to completely turn your cheek to Prescott, he’s not worth more than a QB2 this week. Use him sparingly!

1. Adrian Peterson, RB – Minnesota Vikings

Last week, the debate was whether to start Adrian Peterson or not. Hopefully, you listened to my advice and sat him!

Calling his Week 15 performance rusty is an understatement! He only had seven carries and fumbled. He barely saw any field time in the second half; he earned one fantasy point in high scoring leagues.

Heading into Week 16, Peterson is listed as questionable with his ongoing knee injury and a groin injury on top of that. He also sat out of practice Wednesday, and the Minnesota Vikings haven’t committed to starting them this week. Peterson could stay out for the season with the playoffs being unlikely for the Vikings.

Not to mention, the Vikings are taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers rank 12th in yards allowed per carry. The odds are not in favor of Peterson this week. Sit Peterson this week. Just leave him be until next season when he’s 100 percent healthy!

