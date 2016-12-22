Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: WR Robby Anderson

Heading into Week 16 Fantasy Football, wide receiver Robby Anderson is the only viable player worth starting from the New York Jets against the New England Patriots.

Make no mistake about it, wide receiver Robby Anderson has been lighting up the fantasy football scene for weeks now. From scoring touchdowns, making big plays, and entertaining fans with his receiving abilities, he’s been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season. Is he worth starting this week in fantasy football as he goes up against the stout defense of the New York Jets?

In the grand scheme of things, the answer is yes. While Anderson might not be a WR1 or even WR2, Anderson is a perfect option for the FLEX position this week. Considering that the Patriots defense is the fourth-best in the NFL at stopping the run, the Jets will more than likely air it out come Saturday.

Fantasy football owners shouldn’t worry about the kind of production Anderson should get since he’s been working extensively with quarterback Bryce Petty all year long. Considering that it dates back to training camp, the preseason, and even in team practices throughout the season, Anderson knows he must continue his momentum to stand out. Expect to see Petty hook up early and often with Anderson for some big plays.

As an undrafted rookie, Anderson’s motivation that nobody believed in him continues to fuel his success. Anderson could very well be a household name over the years if the Jets go all in with Petty and his continued development. The young tandem could be quite deadly over time the more they get to play together.

Anderson should hopefully put up another decent game and possibly be a difference maker as the Jets hit the road to face the New England Patriots this week. While it’s not hard to imagine the Patriots completely embarrassing the Jets over the holiday weekend, at least Anderson gives them some hope to not have it be a blowout.

At the end of it all, fantasy football owners should confidently start Anderson in their lineups as he’s the only viable option on the Jets worth taking a chance on. He’s got incredible speed and has playmaker written all over him.

Overall, take a chance on Anderson and make sure you have nothing but the best of the best in your final lineups heading into the weekend. As owners are ready to see if they can win it all this year, Anderson could be a catalyst in making it happen as a FLEX option in the final week of fantasy football.

This article originally appeared on