Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: WR Quincy Enunwa

Heading into Week 16 action Fantasy Football, owners shouldn’t risk starting wide receiver Quincy Enunwa in the grand scheme of things.

Unfortunately for wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, a new quarterback under center means lesser reps coming his way. It’s the harsh reality in professional football since Enunwa developed a solid tandem with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick over the season. Sure, the New York Jets have been a disaster but at various points in the year, the two did make some incredible plays together. Now with Bryce Petty under center, Enunwa’s fantasy football value took a major hit.

With the emergence of wide receiver Robby Anderson, Enunwa has taken a back seat due to the new tandem in town. While it’s nothing against Enunwa or his incredible skill-set, Petty has been playing longer with Anderson dating back to the preseason and during weekly practice all season long, hence why he’s so comfortable in making him his go-to guy.

Fantasy football owners would be wise to sit Enunwa this week since he’s about to go up against the New England Patriots in Week 16 action. There won’t be any magic or heroics going on in this matchup as the Jets will more than likely get obliterated by one of the top teams in the NFL.

Play it safe and don’t risk Enunwa who more than likely won’t have such an impact in this game. It all comes down to how well Petty plays but considering he is a bit banged up with a chest injury, you might want to find another viable option at wide receiver.

While Petty’s chest injury isn’t severe, considering he’s going up against one of the top defenses in the NFL, doesn’t bode well for Enunwa. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Enunwa totaled just 64 receiving yards, five receptions, and zero touchdowns.

It’s been three weeks since Enunwa scored a touchdown and it’ll probably extend to four. It’s best to sit him this week and either go with your backup or pick up a last-minute wide receiver via the waiver wire. Acquire one that is entering a favorable matchup during the most important week of your fantasy football season.

Overall, don’t risk starting Enunwa with your entire season the line. To end the holiday weekend on a great note, start the best of the best and as always, trust your gut feeling to ensure your fantasy season ends with a championship.

