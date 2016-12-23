Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: WR Brandon Marshall

When it comes to Week 16 of Fantasy Football, wide receiver Brandon Marshall of the New York Jets serves as a safe sit against the New England Patriots.

The New York Jets are entering enemy territory for a Week 16 divisional matchup with the New England Patriots. Sitting on a laughable 4-10 record, the Jets have looked like their old selves this season with a lost quarterback, mediocre offense, and porous defensive secondary. Many key offensive assets such as wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who made an immediate impact on offense last season, has been nothing short of disappointing thus far in fantasy football.

Heading into Foxborough, it would be very wise for all fantasy football owners to leave Marshall on their bench this week for a number of reasons. The Patriots have an overall defense that ranks anywhere between the best to the 17th best defense in all categories. They’re 1st in total points allowed per game with 16.6 and 10th in total yards allowed with 336. The Patriots are also 17th in passing yards allowed per game with 248.1 and 4th in rushing yards allowed per game with 87.9.

Gotham’s offense has been absolutely atrocious this entire season. The only constant the Jets have achieved on offense is the fact that they’ve been constantly awful each week. Their superb 2015 offense was expected by most to carry over into 2016.

Thus far, Gang Green has ranked as the 30th offense in points scored per game with 17.3 and 21st in total yards each game with 335.7. They’re 26th in passing yards per game with 224 and their only decent ranking is that they have the12th best rushing attack averaging 111.7 yards on the ground each week.

Another reason is ever since Bryce Petty took over as the starter for the remainder of the season, Marshall has recorded four receptions over the past two games with a total of 49 yards and zero touchdowns. We’ve seen the production of guys such as Quincy Enunwa and Marshall noticeably decrease once Petty took over.

I’m not knocking Petty, but we’ve seen the young Baylor product take a liking to undrafted free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson whose involvement and production has increased over the past few weeks. In the grand scheme of everything, bench Marshall. His production is down and the Patriots defense have themselves an extremely favorable matchup against the Jets offense.

