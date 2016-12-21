Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: RB Matt Forte

Heading into Week 16 Fantasy Football, owners should sit running back Matt Forte due to nagging injuries and the rise of his teammate.

Make no mistake about it, this is the time to shine for several fantasy football owners this week. It all comes down to this as it’s championship week with a lot of bragging rights, trophies, and in most cases, financial gain to those that win it all. When it comes to the running back position in Week 16, fantasy owners would be wise to sit running back Matt Forte.

Dealing with a knee injury as well as a sore shoulder, Forte might see limited action if any on Saturday’s Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots. Considering how well running back Bilal Powell has been lighting up the fantasy football scene as of late, it’s best to either start him or find another viable option.

Forte should sit this week in your starting rosters since it’s too risky in the grand scheme of things. Since the Patriots defense does well against the run as the fourth best rushing defense in the NFL, it doesn’t bode well for Forte’s chances to do much of anything this week.

It’s never a good idea to ever start a running back that is injured, let alone during championship week. It’s best to use your backup running back or consider hitting the waiver wire for a last-minute pickup that has a favorable matchup.

Also know, the Jets offense even with quarterback Bryce Petty leading the way is pretty bad. They can’t score touchdowns and are prone to making a plethora of mistakes on offense. Botched snaps, fumbles, and interceptions are what defines the Jets offense as with the exception of just a few offensive players, the majority aren’t even worth your time.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Forte only totaled 21 rushing yards on four rushes with no touchdowns. As a matter of fact, the last time Forte scored a touchdown whether on the ground or as a receiving option was back in Week 9. Since Powell has been doing so well late in the season, he will more than likely get more reps than Forte anyway.

Overall, it’s best to sit Forte this week and do your very best to actually stay away from players on the Jets you think are worth starting. Don’t let your fandom cloud your best judgment when it comes to fantasy football since unfortunately for the Jets and Forte, they have very little odds in favor of them doing much of anything against the Patriots.

This article originally appeared on