Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: RB Bilal Powell

Heading into Week 16 Fantasy Football, running back Bilal Powell will have his momentum stopped against the New England Patriots.

For the past few weeks in fantasy football, running back Bilal Powell has been lighting up the scene. In his last two games, Powell has totaled 229 rushing yards and four touchdowns, two of which were as a receiving option. How does his fantasy football value look heading into a Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots?

Unfortunately, all good things tend to come to an end. Such is the case with Powell as he hits the road to face the fourth-best rushing defense in the NFL. If there is anything to know about this AFC East rivalry, is that the Patriots for the most part always come out on top.

While these games have been pretty close throughout history, expect to see the Patriots easily take care of business. The Jets have been a disaster this season and will more than likely not do much of anything against one of the premier teams in the NFL.

Fantasy football owners shouldn’t let these past few weeks fool them, Powell will be contained this week in the grand scheme of things. The Jets will more than likely air it out a bit more than usual rather than depend on their ground game to stay competitive in this matchup.

Considering it’s a road game as well for Gang Green, doesn’t bode well for them to leave this game victorious. Owners should use another running back option this week or even consider grabbing one off the waiver wire that is entering a favorable matchup.

Since it’s championship week in fantasy football, only the best of the best should be in your starting lineups. The Jets don’t stand a chance against the Patriots as their defense will keep everyone in check and easily embarrass them straight to victory.

Overall, sit Powell this week as his momentum will undoubtedly stop this week thanks to the best team in the AFC East. Use a different running back since this is the week everything you’ve worked hard all season long has come down to.

