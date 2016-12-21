Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 16: QB Bryce Petty

Heading into Week 16 Fantasy Football, owners shouldn’t risk starting quarterback Bryce Petty by any stretch of the imagination.

As the New York Jets hit the road to face the New England Patriots, things continue to be pretty terrible for Gang Green. They can’t seem to get any consistency going and in the grand scheme of things, probably want this season to be over with as much as their fans do. For fantasy football owners out there, it wouldn’t be wise at all to start quarterback Bryce Petty this week.

The Jets are at an all-time low as a franchise and narrowly missed Petty getting severely hurt last week in their loss to the Miami Dolphins. Their offensive line can’t seem to protect him consistently and it’s highly doubtful he’ll be able to do much of anything against the Patriots.

Not only is their defense even better than the Dolphins, but needless to say, head coach Bill Belichick always loves to stomp on his AFC East rivals. Expect to see the Patriots defense wreak havoc against the Jets while also putting Petty in a living nightmare.

Fantasy football owners shouldn’t risk starting Petty in the grand scheme of things. This is championship week for a select few that had a great season in fantasy. Petty is banged up and while his morale is admirable to have his spirits high, has a tall task to deliver against the top team in the division.

It’s best to find another viable option at quarterback or use your backup depending on their matchup. Check how well opposing defenses are so far this season and above all else, go with your gut feeling at the end of it all. Sadly, Petty doesn’t fall into this category since the odds are heavily stacked against him and the Jets offense to score even a touchdown against the Patriots.

While wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Bilal Powell might be the only viable fantasy football options in Week 16, it all comes down to how Petty performs. Again, it’s not worth risking since this would be the greatest test in his career so far against one of the premier teams in the NFL.

Overall, if you’ve made it this far in your fantasy football league, don’t make a severe mistake by confusing hope against reality. Especially since reality says the Patriots are probably going to embarrass the Jets beyond comprehension this holiday weekend.

This article originally appeared on