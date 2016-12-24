Fantasy Football: Atlanta Falcons Week 16 Start/Sit

The Atlanta Falcons have been Fantasy Football darlings all season. Heading into championship week, which Falcons can you count on to bring you fantasy glory?

The Atlanta Falcons have put up some serious Fantasy Football points in 2016. If you’re reading, there’s a good chance a Falcon or two have led you into your league championship. I know there’s a plethora of GMs with questions about playing Julio Jones. There’s several others also wondering which Falcons’ running back makes the best Fantasy Football play in Week 16.

I won’t get too into the weeds with Julio Jones. Fact is Jones is one of the best players in the NFL and you don’t sit him when he’s active.

Keep reading for my Start and Sit suggestions of Week 16.

Start QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan is firmly entrenched in the Most Valuable Player race and shouldn’t slow down at Carolina. The Panthers have always been a respectable defensive unit, but not this year. Ryan absolutely torched Carolina back in Week 3. His 28 completions for 503 yards and 4 touchdowns remains Ryan’s best statistical game of the season. The Panthers were a much healthier team back in Week 3 and aren’t likely to have Luke Kuechly active tomorrow. On the flip side, Matt Ryan welcomes back his biggest target in Julio Jones.

Saturday should be another big Fantasy Football day from the Falcons’ quarterback.

Start Atlanta Defense

The suggestion to start the Atlanta Defense last week turned out to be a decent pick. San Francisco only turned the ball over once, but the Falcons accumulated a couple of sacks and limited the 49ers to 13 points. Some will disagree, but the box scores suggest Atlanta’s defense has played better as the season ages. Adrian Clayborn returns this week and will help add pressure to Cam Newton. Again, some will disagree, but Newton has regressed as a passer in 2016. Newton forced a lot of throws into the Redskins’ secondary on Monday Night. There were three interceptions Washington defenders literally let slip through their fingers.

The Panthers are 5th in the NFL at turning the ball over. Start Atlanta’s Defense in your Fantasy Football championship game and thank me later.

Sit WR Taylor Gabriel

Taylor Gabriel may have been the biggest Flex play in the second half of 2016. He’s posted 24 receptions for 457 yards, and six touchdowns over his past seven games. There’s much to like with Gabriel lining up against a bottom ten-ranked Panthers’ secondary. Regardless, l caution against starting Gabriel simply because of Julio Jones’ return. The Falcons have seen a lot of success spreading the ball around in their top receiver’s absence, but that changes this week. The Falcons have an obligation to get Julio Jones his targets, meaning less to around for the guys in the slot.

Gabriel is a boom-or-bust Fantasy Football option in Week 16.

Sit RB Tevin Coleman

I have seen some suggestions to play Tevin Coleman at the Flex this week, but I caution against it. Coleman has become a boom-or-bust option as of late and Week 15 proved the Falcons want to go heavy with Devonta Freeman. Freeman dominated the carries and should continue to do so. Not even Devonta’s fumble inside the 1-yard line in Week 15 resulted in a loss of touches. Coleman has a shot at being relevant this week if he factors into the passing attack. The return of Julio Jones makes him the offensive passing priority and no one else. Atlanta knows their offense is best if Matt Ryan, Freeman, and Julio, are in top-gear.

Keep Coleman on the bench this week and find a better Flex play.

This article originally appeared on