Fantasy Football: 5 Players To Watch On Day 2 Of 2017 NFL Draft

Day 1 of the NFL Draft is officially in the books. Who are the top 5 players fantasy football owners should keep an eye on in Day 2?

We had a lot of big names go off the board in Round 1 and plenty of fantasy football owners took notice. Keep in mind, just because some of the most coveted offensive players were drafted yesterday doesn’t mean there won’t be impact players in Day 2. Remember, these players success won’t hinge on when they are drafted, but instead it’ll be more about the teams who draft them.

Last year we had four wide receivers go in the first-round of the NFL Draft: Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell. Notre Dame wide receiver Will Fuller was the best fantasy wide receiver out of the four, but did anyone really care? The guy wasn’t even top-50 at his position. Now, that’s not all Fuller’s fault because he was forced to catch passes from Brock Osweiler or you know — at least try to.

Do you know which rookie wide receiver had the best fantasy football season? It was Ohio State’s Michael Thomas, who was selected on Day 2 of the 2016 NFL Draft.

A big reason for his success was because he went to a Saints offense that loves to throw the ball and the guy slinging it was future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Thomas’ location was the main reason he finish as the ninth-best fantasy wide receiver in 2016 (According to NFL.com). Keep that in mind when you watch these players go off the board today in Rounds 2 and 3.

Here are the top-five players fantasy football owners should be watching on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

5. Curtis Samuel, WR – Ohio State

The more a player can do, the better chance he has of staying on the field. The more he is on the field, the better chance he has of touching the ball and making an impact. This is why we like Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel and his versatility.

Last year as a junior, Samuel finished with 74 receptions, 865 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished top-five in each one of those three categories in the Big Ten. Those stats are solid in their own right, but then you also have to remember he chipped in 771 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. On top of that, Samuel also returned both kickoffs and punts during his time at Ohio State.

Although Samuel showcased his abilities in all three of those areas in college, he’s still raw as a NFL receiver. The question for Samuel is can he master the wide receiver position quickly enough to get on the field and stay on the field?

Realistic Best Case Scenario: The Redskins at No. 49



Washington lost wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon this offseason. Former first-round pick Josh Doctson missed basically all of last season due to an injury, so there are plenty of uncertainties about him.

Adding a playmaker like Samuel to the mix will give Jay Gruden a versatile weapon to use in his offense. He could use him as a receiver and/or sprinkle him into the Redskins underwhelming backfield.

4. D’Onta Foreman, RB – Texas

During Foreman’s sophomore year in 2015, he battled injuries and also split carries with Johnathan Gray. As a result, he only finished with 672 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He did manage to finish the season strong with 112+ rushing yards in four out of the team’s final six games. The way he finished 2015 was a small glimpse of what he was capable if he was a full-time starter.

In 2016, Foreman opened the season with 131 rushing yards in a victory against Notre Dame. Believe it or not, his 131 rushing yards turned out to be his second-lowest rushing total of any game in 2016. When it was all said and done, Foreman finished with a staggering 2,028 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The 6-0 and 233-pound Foreman is a load to bring down and he will make his mark on early downs and near the goal line. In a league where most teams use multiple running backs, Foreman should make an impact sooner rather than later.

Realistic Best Case Scenario: Green Bay Packers No. 61

Although Ty Montgomery is a great receiving option out of the backfield, he is not an every-down running back. With Eddie Lacy out of the picture, Foreman would be a great fit for the Packers. He could be used on early downs, by the goal line and could help close out games.

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

If you look up Kamara’s college stats you won’t be that impressed. He finished with less than 700 rushing yards as a sophomore and less than 600 rushing yards a junior. Yet, people have to understand he had less than 108 carries in each of those two seasons. More importantly, he managed to finish with 5.8+ yards per carry both years.

If you honestly want Kamara to impress you, skip the stats and look at his film.

The former Tennessee running back showed he has the size to run it between the tackles (5-10 and 214 pounds) and the soft hands to catch the ball out of the backfield. In two years at Tennessee, he totaled 74 receptions for 683 yards. In today’s NFL, teams want a running back who have the ability to stay on the field for all three downs. Kamara is that type of player.

Realistic Best Case Scenario: Packers at No. 33 overall, Eagles at No. 43, Colts at No. 46, Giants at No. 55



All four of these teams have a solid offense on paper but are lacking something from the running back position.

The Packers need someone to complement or outright overtake Ty Montgomery. The Eagles and Colts both have older running backs and should add a young playmaker. The Giants did draft Paul Perkins last year, but it’s hard to say if he’s the long-term answer in their backfield.

2. Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State

If you read my Top 5 Players to Watch on Day 1 of the Draft article, you already know Cook was on that list. As we know now, Cook did not go in the first round yesterday. That had nothing to do with his on-the-field ability, but instead, too many factors off the field added up.

Cook has been arrested multiple times since high school and has also had multiple surgeries on his shoulders. These red flags, the depth of this year’s draft class at the running back position and his underwhelming Combine performance is what ultimately pushed him out of the first round.

On the field, Cook was a monster during his three years at FSU and is the school’s all-time leading rusher. If/when a team drafts Cook in the second round, they are going to get an electrifying three-down running back. If he can avoid injuries and trouble off the field, he will be one of the biggest steals in this year’s draft.

Realistic Best Case Scenario: Packers at No. 33, Eagles at No. 43, Colts at No. 46, Giants at No. 55



(Same reasoning as the slide before)

1. Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma

This young man needs no introduction, but unfortunately it’s for mostly the wrong reasons. When people think of Joe Mixon it’s his off the field issues that come to mind and not his on the field abilities. Trust me, I get it. If people believe he’s a scumbag, I understand. If people believe he’s a kid who made a mistake and deserves a second chance, I understand that too.

When it comes to what Mixon can do on a football field, though, there is no debate.

Hate it or not, Mixon is the total package at the running back position. He is a three-down running back who is good-to-great at both running and catching the ball. If I had to compare him to one guy in the NFL today it would be Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. If it weren’t for his issues off the field, he could have easily been the first running back selected in this year’s draft.

Realistic Best Case Scenario: Packers at No. 33, Eagles at No. 43, Colts at No. 46, Giants No. 55



These four teams need an upgrade at the running back position but I also believe all four teams are capable of handling the PR scrutiny they would receive from drafting Mixon.

