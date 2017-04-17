Fantasy Football 2017: Time To Move On From Joe Flacco

Heading into the upcoming fantasy football season, it”s time to move on from quarterback Joe Flacco.

It was a few years ago that quarterback Joe Flacco led his Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship. He was playing so determined and focused that opponents knew back in 2012 he was making his case to be considered an elite quarterback. After that, things haven’t been all that great for Flacco. For the past few years now, his fantasy football value has been inconsistent. And heading into 2017, it will unfortunately be at an all-time low.

For any quarterback, having the right support built around them is key for success. If you have a great running game and excellent receiving options, your job under center tends to become even easier to the point where you can game manage your way to winning plenty of football games. The problem for Flacco this upcoming season is he’s now stuck in an offense that won’t have the kind of talent needed for him to achieve big results like in the past.

While the Ravens will more than likely add some more offensive weapons for Flacco to play with in the 2017 NFL Draft, it’ll be another disappointing season, to say the least. He’s lost wide receivers Steve Smith (retired) and Kamar Aiken (free agency) while getting a year older (32 years old). The ground game isn’t what it used to be and the pressure will once again be on Flacco to make the most out of what he’s got.

Truth be told, Flacco has never really been a high-tier fantasy quarterback. He’ll get fantasy owners a good amount of yards per game but his touchdown-to-interception ratio leaves much to the imagination. Last season, with Smith and Aiken in the mix, Flacco totaled 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

Even then he wasn’t worth starting in the majority of games due to other quarterbacks having more favorable matchups. Of course, fantasy football is all about making the right decisions every single week while finding consistency at the most important position on the team. This upcoming season, it’s best to move on from Flacco and focus more on what he really brings to the table than just his name. Flacco won’t be having another milestone of a year in 2017 or put up numbers like he did his Super Bowl-winning season.

Bottom line, stay away from Flacco this upcoming season. Expect him to once again have another decent year, but nothing worthy of having him as your QB1. It’s best to find other options at quarterback since things won’t be so great offensively for the passing game of the Ravens.

This article originally appeared on