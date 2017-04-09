Fantasy Football 2017: Early Expectations For Brandon Marshall

The New York Giants were wise to add wide receiver Brandon Marshall this offseason, but what are his early fantasy football expectations?

This offseason, the New York Giants wanted to put a focus on continuing to add more pieces to the puzzle in hopes of once again returning to the NFL Playoffs in 2017. It won’t be easy but with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Eli Manning still adding to his prolific career, the Giants knew they needed to add another dimension on offense.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall signed with the Giants in hopes of bringing such a presence on an offense that should continue to play efficiently. What are his early fantasy football expectations?

Marshall now adds a quality veteran presence to the mix, capable of still getting the job done. Don’t let this past season fool you as Marshall was on an abysmal New York Jets team that had no consistency or execution on offense. It all comes down to the quarterback and, as we all know, the Jets are one of those franchises that can’t seem to get it right at the most important position on the team.

Marshall is now on a team that will undoubtedly feature him a role to score touchdowns. It’s easy to see him be in a receiving role designed to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. For fantasy football owners, this means a steady stream of points coming their way all season long.

It was back in 2015 that Marshall came to the city that never sleeps and totaled some incredible numbers. Mind you, this was with Ryan Fitzpatrick as his quarterback. That year, Marshall totaled 1,502 receiving yards, 109 receptions and 14 touchdowns. Imagine what Marshall can do now with Manning as his quarterback? What’s more, the focus that opposing defenses are forced to put on Beckham and perhaps Shepard in Year 2 will open things up further for Marshall.

Fantasy football owners should highly consider Marshall as a FLEX option this upcoming season. He might not put up WR1 stats, but could possibly find himself as a WR2 if he does well to start the season. Either way, Marshall is someone to consider drafting onto your team in the middle to late rounds of fantasy drafts.

