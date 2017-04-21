Family asking judge for order on Aaron Hernandez evidence

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) Family members of Aaron Hernandez have asked a judge to order Massachusetts prison officials to preserve evidence so they can investigate the circumstances of his death.

A medical examiner ruled the former New England Patriots player hanged himself while serving a life sentence for murder.

Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed a complaint Wednesday on behalf of the daughter she had with Hernandez. A superior court judge in New Bedford was due to hear the request Friday afternoon.

”The preservation of evidence regarding the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez’s death is crucial to a full, complete, and transparent investigation,” lawyer George Leontire wrote in court papers.

The complaint asks that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez’s writings, video and audio recordings and medical records. It also lists photos, clothes that Hernandez was wearing, interviews with guards and fellow inmates and any recorded phone calls made to or from Hernandez for 30 days before his death.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell Wednesday, days after being acquitted in a 2012 double homicide case. He was already serving a life term in a 2013 killing.

—

This story has been corrected to show Hernandez’s fiancee filed a complaint, not an order.