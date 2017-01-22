Falcons cornerback Robert Alford performs NBA-esque flop (video)

After a sideline encounter with Aaron Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford channeled his inner NBA player.

The Atlanta Falcons seized control of the NFC Championship Game early, and they were never challenged on their way to reaching Super Bowl LI. With the outcome not in doubt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was left as the only one able give his team positive yardage on the ground.

During a fourth quarter drive that ultimately finished with a touchdown, Rodgers and Falcons’ cornerback Robert Alford came together along the sideline. It looked like a dual facemask penalty, as Alford’s helmet came off, and indeed a flag flew. But a penalty was ultimately only given to Rodgers, who bumped Alford a bit on his way back toward the playing field.

Alford’s next move was right out of another sport.

When it didn’t really hurt, but you want mom to yell at your brother anyway pic.twitter.com/VRNipdo6i1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2017

Rodgers and Alford clearly exchanged words in the aftermath of the play, if only casually with seemingly minimal vitriol. But with a referee as a potential eyewitness to the little shoulder bump by Rodgers, Alford offered a flop that an NBA or English Premier League soccer player would be proud to call their own. No one fell for it though, so said referee deserves credit for ignoring Alford’s blatant acting job.

After a 44-21 victory on Sunday, in the final game at the Georgia Dome, the Falcons are headed to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston, and Alford (five total tackles and three pass breakups against the Packers) will be a key component of the Atlanta secondary as they try to put the clamps on a second straight Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback.

