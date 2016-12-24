Falcons at Panthers: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Despite the early lead in the division that the Atlanta Falcons jumped out to, the NFC South is far from decided. They hold a narrow one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but can secure the postseason spot by winning out. However, that may be easier said than done. The Falcons face another divisional foe, the Carolina Panthers, at Bank of America Stadium in Week 16.

Atlanta’s offense is incredibly lethal. They can strike through the air and on the ground and can do so in a variety of ways. While their defense is beat up and depleted, their offense can win any shootout if they get into that situation. That said, they’d like to avoid that type of close call with the stakes at play for Matt Ryan and company.

Meanwhile, the Panthers started off abysmally following their Super Bowl 50 appearance. However, they’ve turned up the heat in December, something they’ve been known to do in recent history. Subsequently, they could play a heavy role in deciding the NFC South if they could knock off the Falcons on Christmas Eve.

Here are the keys to victory for each team

Keys to Victory

With Julio Jones back in the lineup for the Falcons, the Panthers have to be shaking in their cleats. The first time Atlanta and Carolina met this season was the day that the star wideout went for a ridiculous 300 yards while Ryan threw for over 500 yards. Though the Panthers secondary has improved as their youth has turned into slight experience, they are still no match for Jones and Ryan when they’re in-rhythm. As such, the Falcons just need to air it out all day long in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have to try and simply let Jonathan Stewart be the heart of their offense. Cam Newton might be the most gifted player on the team and one of the most in the league. However, he’s not himself right now, be the problems mentally or physically. In the win over Washington last week, the Panthers ran the ball well, controlling the clock and finding consistent offense. To take down the Falcons, they have to be sure to do just that.

Odds

Point Spread: Atlanta -3

Moneyline: Atlanta -165, Carolina +145

Over/Under: 49.5

Prediction

A mix between a progression to the mean for the Panthers and a gut-feeling, I think they redeem the effort they put forth in the loss to Atlanta—especially since that was also the game where Newton had to leave due to a concussion. The Falcons are going to get their points. But I think Carolina at home is able to control time of possession and ultimately sneak out a win to complicate things further in the NFC South.

Pick: Atlanta Falcons: 28, Carolina Panthers: 29

