Falcons at Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons suffered a monumental collapse after a hot start to miss the playoffs. One year later, they’ve definitely cooled off in the second half of the season, but still hold on to the NFC South lead. Now they have to take care of business, which starts with a divisional game in Week 16. On Saturday, they head to Bank of America Stadium for a date with the Carolina Panthers.

At their best, no offense in the NFL right now is better than the Falcons’. Matt Ryan has been in MVP-type form and, when he has his full complement of weapons, has diced anyone up. He’ll get his biggest weapon back this week in Julio Jones. Considering how Jones massacred the Panthers in their matchup earlier in the year, that’s big for Atlanta.

That said, Cam Newton and company have turned around a disappointing season, albeit way too late. However, they can still be the non-playoff team that continues to complicate the postseason picture, which will be their aim on Saturday. To do so, though, the defense will have to step up again without their star, Luke Kuechly, being active.

In local markets, you can catch this NFC South clash on FOX. However, those out of market fans looking to watch can stream the game online thanks to DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app by logging in to the service with a paid subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, NC

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Though the Panthers aren’t in the playoff race, they’ve looked far better to end the season than they did early on. Subsequently, they’re in a position to really shake things up for the postseason. A win over the Falcons would certainly do just that.

