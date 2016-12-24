Falcons at Panthers live stream: How to watch online

The Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC South rivalry game online.

Week 16 has a full schedule of 16 games in the NFL. Most of the games this weekend will be played on Saturday, Dec. 24, because Christmas Day falls on Sunday. One of the intriguing early kickoffs on Christmas Eve will be between the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) and the Carolina Panthers (6-8).

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the early afternoon telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Atlanta enters play atop the NFC South standings at 9-5. A win over the Panthers essentially will clinch a playoff berth for the Falcons, what would be their first since 2012. Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) lose to the New Orleans Saints (6-8), Atlanta will clinch the NFC South with a win in Charlotte.

For the Panthers, they’ll need to win out to get the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs and hope for a lot of teams to help them out. Carolina can’t win the NFC South for the fourth year in a row, but can at least play spoiler for the two rivals vying for it in Atlanta and Tampa Bay in Week 17.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Panthers will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Falcons. The moneylines are Atlanta -140 and Carolina +120. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 52 points.

This feels like a stay-away game, too. Atlanta has clobbered its last two opponents without Julio Jones, but the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are two of the worst teams in football. The Falcons have the better team over the Panthers this season, but this is a game that Carolina could win. Atlanta always has a hard time playing in Charlotte.

