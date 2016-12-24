Falcons at Panthers: Highlights, score and recap

The Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday afternoon. Here are all the highlights, the game recap and the final score.

Most of Week 16’s games in the NFL will be on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. One of the big rivalry games going on in Week 16 will be between the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) and the Carolina Panthers (6-8). Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

The Falcons lead the NFC South at 9-5, a game ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6). One of those two NFC South teams will wind up winning the division when it’s all said and done. Both could make the 2016 NFC Playoffs — one as a division champion and one as a wild card. A win over the Panthers essentially clinches a playoff berth for the Falcons on Saturday.

Carolina enters play at 6-8 on the season. Though the Panthers can’t win the NFC South, they can still get in the NFC Playoffs as the No. 6 seed. They’ll need a ton of help in the next two weeks for that to happen. A win at home over Atlanta is the Panthers’ only path to the NFC Playoffs.

Three Stars

Matt Ryan: Ryan has played like an NFL MVP this season. Charlotte has been a house of horrors for the Falcons. Look for Ryan to lead the way for Atlanta by completing 64 percent of his passes for 320 yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception. Julio Jones: Jones hasn’t played since Week 13 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. Playing on natural grass will be good for his turf toe. Look for him to have seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Davis: Davis earned another Pro Bowl nod this season. Some may have felt that he didn’t deserve this year’s honor. Look for Davis to prove his worth by having eight tackles, six solo, two pass breakups and a forced turnover for the Panthers defense.

Highlights

Next Game

The Falcons’ Week 17 game will be at home against the arch rival New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. FOX will have the telecast.

The Panthers Week 17 game will be on the road against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 1. FOX will have the telecast.

