Falcons at Panthers: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday afternoon. Here is a game preview, the betting odds, and the final score prediction.

Week 16 will offer a bountiful harvest of 16 NFL games. Most of the Week 16 slate will be played on Saturday, Dec. 24 on account of Sunday being Christmas Day.

One of the games to pay close attention to in the early afternoon on Saturday will be between the Atlanta Falcons (9-5) and the Carolina Panthers (6-8).Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the early afternoon telecast.

Atlanta leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) by a game in the NFC South. A win by the Falcons over the Panthers more than likely gives Atlanta its first playoff berth since 2012. Should the Buccaneers fall to the New Orleans Saints (6-8) later on Saturday evening, Atlanta will win the NFC South.

Carolina defeated the Washington Redskins (7-6-1) to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The Panthers need to win out, as well as get some serious help from a handful of teams to get that second Wild Card spot in the NFC. The first step is to beat the Falcons in Charlotte on Christmas Eve.

Odds

Point Spread: Carolina +2.5

Moneylines: Atlanta -140, Carolina +120

Over/Under: 52

According to OddsShark.com, the Panthers will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Falcons. The associated moneylines for this NFC South rivalry game are Atlanta -140 and Carolina +120. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 52 points.

Here are the trends to know with the Falcons: 1.) Atlanta is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games. 2.) The Falcons are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games. 3.) The point total has gone over in eight of the Falcons’ last nine games. 4.) Atlanta is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 straight up in its last eight road games.

Here are the trends to know with the Panthers: 1.) Carolina is 4-6-2 against the spread in its last 12 games. 2.) The Panthers have gone under in five of their last seven games. 3.) Carolina is 9-3-1 against the spread in its last 13 home games, but 2-3-1 against the spread in its last six home games. 4.) The Panthers are 17-3 straight up in its last 20 home games.

Atlanta has not played Carolina well in Charlotte in recent years. The Falcons were completely humiliated by the Panthers the last time they played at Bank of America Stadium. Dan Quinn and his team have to know that Carolina is desperate for a win to stay alive in the NFC Playoffs hunt for at least another week.

While Carolina is getting better in the secondary, Atlanta should have Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones back after missing the last two weeks with turf toe. The Falcons’ vaunted aerial assault will be too much for the Panthers’ defensive backfield to handle late in the fourth quarter.

Pick: Falcons 30, Panthers 24

