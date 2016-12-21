Ezekiel Elliott was mic’d up for Salvation Army bucket celebration and it’s great (Video)

Ezekiel Elliott was mic’d up for the infamous Salvation Army bucket TD celebration, and it makes it so much better

Sunday night in the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott had the world talking about him once again. Following his 13th scoring run of the season, he proceeded to literally donate himself to the Salvation Army bucket that was sitting behind the end zone, a celebration that he was flagged for but not fined. This pissed a lot of people off, but that’s a completely different story.

The story here is that now we’re learning Zeke was mic’d up for the whole thing on Sunday night, and trust me, it makes the whole thing just that much better.

Just take a listen to it all below and prepare to laugh.

.@EzekielElliott‘s laugh at the end 😂 Watch the @dallascowboys RB mic’d up during his @SalvationArmyUS celebration TONIGHT at 9p ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/IsGKtn9D9B — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2016



Without question, the best part of this might be when Tony Romo comes over to him to ask, “Did you just jump into the Salvation Army bucket?” Then when Elliott confirms what he just did in front of the entire nation on NBC, Romo just playfully replies with, “You’re stupid!”

Of course, then there was the reprimand from Jason Garrett immediately following the play — if you can even call it that.

No matter what your thoughts on the celebration were, you have to admit that watching it all play out like this was pretty fun to watch. To see just how much fun Ezekiel Elliott has when he’s playing the game of football is quite refreshing, to be honest.

All you have to do to see that is watch right at the end there as he’s smiling while watching the replay on that billion-foot Dallas jumbotron.

