Ezekiel Elliott races man who ran onto the field during NFL Pro Bowl (video)

Ezekiel Elliott gave all of us one more reason to love him during the Pro Bowl game on Sunday in Orlando.

The Dallas Cowboys star rookie was already having the time of his life at his first Pro Bowl game, but it got even better when a young man (who hasn’t been identified), decided to take on the time-honored tradition of running onto the field during the Pro Bowl.

When the man burst onto the field, he was immediately tackled by Elliot, who attempted to hold the man until security could come and take him into custody. But the man displayed some sweet football moves of his own when he was able to break the tackle and make a dash for the end zone.

Elliott then decided not to re-tackle the man, but to race him to the end zone.

Elliott won the dash, but the young man was able to reach the end zone and salute the sellout crowd at Camping World Stadium before he was taken in by security.

Fans at the game also saw the stunt as a fantastic treat in a game that had an unusual chill to it.

Of course, Twitter had a field day with the incident:

This guy is doing it right. If you’re going to run on the field, make sure you’ve got @EzekielElliott on your side. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/ggcMfoe77w — Amber Derrow (@amberderrow) January 30, 2017

And another angle:

This isn’t the first time a spectator has decided to run onto the field during the Pro Bowl. In the 2011 edition, a young man (why do they always have to be young) decided to run the field in Hawaii, but he was quickly tackled by the players and security took him in.

Sometimes, the urge to play with the pros is just too much to ignore.

