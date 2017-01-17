Ezekiel Elliott, Joey Bosa Named PFWA Rookies of the Year

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa saw the fruits of their labor on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Elliott being selected fourth-overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys was a divisive pick from Day 1. Though Elliott proved to be a dynamic running back at Ohio State, many believed Dallas should’ve instead addressed their defense. As it turned out, though, they knew better as they landed a superstar in the process.

On the way to helping the Cowboys rebound to a 13-3 regular season and NFC East title, Elliott led the league in rushing while playing in only 15 games. And on Tuesday, that helped earn him the accolades he deserved for it.

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their rookie awards on Tuesday and Elliott was named the overall Rookie of the Year, in addition to of course the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Joining him as the PFWA’s Defensive Rookie of the Year was Los Angeles Chargers (then San Diego) defensive end Joey Bosa.

Moreover, the PFWA also named their All-Rookie team, which the two Rookies of the Year were featured on, clearly. Here’s a look at the official announcement along with the All-Rookie Team:

Here is the full list of 2016 individual and All-Rookie team honors as selected by the PFWA: pic.twitter.com/N7vZTtHCBe — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 17, 2017

There aren’t really any surprises or snubs to speak of when you look at All-Rookie team. Everyone featured was wholly deserving of being honored after the rookie seasons they enjoyed.

As for Elliott and Bosa, both players shined tremendously throughout their campaigns and look like budding stars in this league. Elliott looks to be the anchor for the Cowboys offense behind their stout offensive line. Meanwhile, Bosa has legitimate star potential as the Chargers make the move to LA. Though there always be those complaining about awards, having this vote end any other way would’ve just felt wrong.

This article originally appeared on