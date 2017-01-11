Ezekiel Elliott involved in car accident Wednesday morning

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning in Dallas. Should the Cowboys be concerned?

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has procured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but will have to face the hottest team in the NFC in the Packers. The Cowboys will need to be at full strength to advance to the NFC Championship.

A little bit of scary news came out Wednesday morning regarding star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. According to Mike Leslie of WFAA Sports in Dallas, Elliott was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning.

Yes, Zeke was in a car accident this morning. But yes, it was minor. He’s fine. I have to imagine that phone call scared the #Cowboys though — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 11, 2017

It seems it was only a minor fender-bender, a rear collision between two cars. However, this isn’t the type of news the Cowboys organization wanted to hear from its MVP candidate running back on Wednesday morning.

Dallas is easily the most popular team in the NFL, so any news involving the Cowboys becomes a national story. The Cowboys organization will likely check Elliott out to make sure he didn’t sustain any minor injuries before Sunday’s game with the Packers. Elliott himself took to Twitter to reassure his fans.

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

The media may try to spin this into a distraction for the Cowboys, but this really isn’t a story. Fortunately, Elliott seems to be okay.

This won’t be anything like the Odell Beckham Jr. Miami boat situation. However, would we be shocked if some members of the national media spin this minor car crash into a reason the Cowboys lost on Sunday should they fall to Green Bay? The Cowboys went 13-3. They’ll be just fine against the Packers. Look for Elliott to do what he does on the gridiron this weekend.

This article originally appeared on