Emmanuel Sanders believes Tony Romo would succeed on Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders thinks he and the team could benefit with the addition of Tony Romo.

The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs by a small margin this year, leaving them to start a little early planning for next season. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders seems to have an idea on how the team could improve and that means adding Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

While appearing on GameDay Morning, ahead of Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games, he laid out his explanation for how Romo would fit.

“I believe I would benefit, Sanders said. But one thing about it is, I’m always gonna take it back and I’m just gonna put it on John Elway. In John Elway I trust. If he does bring him over, I think Tony Romo will fit good in McCoy’s system. It’a no-huddle, up-tempo offense. I think that it’s gonna be similar to the Cowboys.”

Bringing Romo in could help both Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. They were openly vocal about their respective numbers taking a dive in 2016. So adding Romo to the equation could help both of them out tremendously.

The Cowboys are clearly invested in rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who powered Dallas to a 13-3 record this year, and a return trip to the playoffs. He’s earned the job, even Romo himself admitted to in a recent press conference.

Denver will enter 2017 in an interesting position. Gary Kubiak has retired, Vance Joseph has arrived from Miami, and a new outlook is on the horizon. But while Denver seems to be Romo’s top pick, Denver is reportedly not interested in trading for Romo and his contract.

Romo still has three years left on his current deal. But if Dallas released him, the Broncos could be very interested in the veteran signal-caller. Sanders was quick to point out the presence of Broncos incumbent quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and former first round pick Paxton Lynch, but getting Romo could be the quickest way to get back to playing for a Super Bowl.

