Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott top year-end merchandise/apparel sales list

Two Dallas Cowboys rookies who burst upon the scene and helped lead their team to a division title and playoff berth top the NFL Players Association Top 50 Player sales list for the 2016 season.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott finished first and second in sales for all NFL player-identified merchandise and products, according to the NFLPA. It's the first time any two rookies have held the top two spots on list.

Prescott completed 68% of his passes for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns for Dallas after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and also scored 15 touchdowns. He was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Elliott said. “When you’re a rookie, you’re just looking to put your head down, help the team, and learn the ropes. To accomplish this level of success off the field shows just how passionate football fans are in Dallas, Ohio, my home state of Missouri, and all around the world. And to be up there with Dak and Dez, alongside great players like Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, is very special to me.”

New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady, who led sales in five retail categories, including kids jerseys, ranked No. 3 overall on the list. He was No. 1 on this list last year. Brady is followed by two NFC East wide receivers: Dez Bryant of the Cowboys and New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers of theGreen Bay Packers, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton round out the top 10.

The top 50 sales list featured 19 quarterbacks and 17 wide receivers.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on