Eli Manning says he would be ‘fine’ if the Giants drafted a QB early this year

Eli Manning will enter his 14th year in the NFL when the New York Giants kick off their season, a reminder that the two-time Super Bowl-winning QB is inching closer to the end of his career.

The Giants might want to start making plans for life after Manning and decide this is the year to do so in the draft, possibly using an early-round pick in the hopes of finding a successor for the 36-year-old.

Manning was asked about that possibility Thursday, and the veteran quarterback gave the team-first answer you might expect, saying he’d be “fine” with that potential scenario.

“I understand that’s just part of it,” Manning added.

Manning has struggled to find consistency during his career and is coming off a season in which he threw 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Giants, who own the 23rd pick in this month’s draft, have three other quarterbacks on the roster – none of which is younger than 26.

The Giants might opt to pull the trigger if one of the better quarterback prospects slides. But coming off an 11-5 season, New York might be tempted to wait until 2018 to look for Manning’s eventual replacement.