Eli Manning responds to memorabilia scandal allegations: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’

Giants quarterback Eli Manning pushed back Thursday against allegations that he took part in a scheme to provide fake game-worn memorabilia to collectors, saying “I've done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide.”

The New York Post reported last week that it obtained court documents containing emails indicating Manning tried to pass off equipment as game-used. Manning sent the Giants' equipment manager an email in 2010 requesting “two helmets that can pass as game used.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner said Thursday he is angry about the attacks on his character.

“I’ve tried to do everything with class and be a standup citizen,” Manning said, according to ESPN. “That’s what I have done.’’

The controversy—which is a civil, not criminal offense—prompted a response from the Giants last week.

“The email, taken out of context, was shared with the media by an unscrupulous memorabilia dealer and his counsel who for years has been seeking to leverage a big payday,” the team tweeted.

Manning passed for 4,027 yards and 16 touchdowns last year as the Giants went 11-5.

-Tim Balk

