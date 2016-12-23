Eli Manning Picked Off In Fourth Quarter By Malcolm Jenkins (Video)

The Philadelphia Eagles brought out Bad Eli Manning again with Malcolm Jenkins picking him off for the second time on Thursday, this time in the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter of Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants needed to make some magic. Trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by five points and having come back to get to 21-16, they seemed on the verge of stealing momentum entirely on the road. All they needed was veteran, Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning to lead them. Instead, Bad Eli Manning showed up once again and made a mistake.

The Giants fell into an early hole because of a first-quarter appearance by Bad Eli. After the Eagles had just gone ahead, 7-0, Manning came out and threw a pass into coverage and was picked off Malcolm Jenkins, who then took it to the house.

Jenkins may have just had Bad Eli’s number, though. With just around 12 minutes remaining in the game, Manning again tried to force a throw and stared down his receiver. Jenkins was all over it and jumped in front of the route. The Eagles stud made sure to get both feet inbounds before falling out to complete the big forced turnover:

We can troll Manning all we want, but that’s another fantastic play by Jenkins. He’s not a Pro Bowl safety for nothing.

Even still, the Giants have to expect more from their quarterback in such big moments. While the defense has become lethal as of late for New York, Manning and the offense have continued to sputter. Though defense wins championships, per the old adage, you can’t do that when your offense is making plays like this late in games.

