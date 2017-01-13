Eli Manning is still Giants Best chance at a Super Bowl

Eli Manning had a good year not a great year. He had 26 touchdowns, 4,027 passing yards and 16 interceptions. He helped lead the Giants to an 11-5 record and a playoff game. Manning’s 2015 was certainly better when he threw 35 touchdowns, but that does not make this season a bad one. The Giants couldn’t run the football , they couldn’t protect the Quarterback and that hurt the offense. Eli still has good football left in him. He’s still the Giants best bet at winning the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning is getting older but at 36 he’s not done yet. The Giants would be smart to start thinking about who will replace him but they don’t have to do it this offseason. Manning threw the football great in the Giants loss to the Packers in the playoffs. If anyone has any doubts if he can still throw the ball downfield re watch the playoff loss. Manning threw the ball with authority. The key for Manning as his career winds down is getting him protection. Manning is not the same guy that can get brutalized and get up and make any throw anymore. The Giants biggest thing to address this offseason should be getting protection for Manning and getting him a tight end. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY said the Giants shouldn’t rush to find Manning’s replacement. I agree with him and think the Giants should build the team as much as possible for the next two seasons. If the Giants address some needs Eli Manning can bring them a third Super Bowl rather than a one and done playoff berth.

Is Jerry Reese looking for the future QB ?

Jerry Reese may be thinking about Eli Manning’s future replacement but he also knows Manning still has plenty of football left in the tank. Reese said on Jan. 9, 2017, according to Giants.com.

“We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line, so we will look into that as we move into the offseason. I don’t think (36) is ancient for a quarterback,” Reese said. “I think he is probably on the back nine, but I don’t think that is ancient for a quarterback, and he is taking care of himself really well, and I thought he finished the season strong.”

The Best Plan for the Giants

The Giants don’t need to look for Manning’s future until at least after next season. Manning has three years left on his contract. It’s possible that next year Manning regresses and shows he is just about finished. It’s more likely that Manning plays at a high level once again and has an even better season than 2016. The Giants need to build up the offensive line , sign or draft a tight end and work on the development of Paul Perkins. The Giants have great offensive weapons In Odell Beckham Jr and Sterling Shepard. They also have great young talent with guys on defense such as Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and Eli Apple. If they address the offensive line the Giants have a legit chance to win a Super Bowl title next season. The Super Bowl comes with a productive season from Eli Manning.

