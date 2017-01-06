Early Predictions for the San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart in 2017

The San Francisco 49ers need a complete makeover of their 53-man roster heading into the 2017 season. And while many changes are on the table, let’s take a stab at how the depth chart might look in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

One can expect a lot of changes for the San Francisco 49ers between now and the start of Week 1 in 2017.

First, we have no clue who is going to be the general manager or head coach. So it’s nearly impossible to speculate the kind of targets either the head coach or GM will want to bring in this offseason.

But we do know the Niners have needs. Plenty of them.

So it’s worth trying to predict what San Francisco’s roster might look like this upcoming season.

Of course, the 49ers are going to have good means to make some substantial adjustments. The team has approximately $82 million in cap space in 2017 — including rollover from this year — as well as 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Granted, this won’t help the team turn its 2-14 fortunes around in one offseason. The rebuild process will take time.

Still, let’s have a jump-off point where we can see what the roster might look like at the beginning of the year. We won’t indicate the names of possible free agents or draftees — those could be anyone.

Special Teams

Kicker: Free Agent or UDFA

Punter: Bradley Pinion

Long-Snapper: Kyle Nelson

While 41-year-old veteran kicker Phil Dawson hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll retire after the season, it doesn’t seem too likely the 49ers would want to stay that course.

They’ll get younger and cheaper this offseason, perhaps going with another veteran free agent or sign a rookie undrafted free agent.

Third-year punter Bradley Pinion isn’t going anywhere. And no one knows long-snapper Kyle Nelson’s name. And that’s a good thing.

We left the return guys off this list and put them with their natural position.

Safety

Free Safety: Eric Reid

Strong Safety: Jaquiski Tartt

Backups: Marcus Cromartie, rookie

Veteran safety Antoine Bethea enters a contract year in 2017. But with a total cap savings amount of $5.75 million this year, if he’s cut, signs don’t point to San Francisco retaining the aging player.

Instead, it’s time to see if third-year pro Jaquiski Tartt can assume a more prominent role in the defense. He didn’t quite make the leap to the hybrid-type of defensive back, capable of dropping into the box as a pseudo linebacker. So maybe giving him more of a coverage-type role is fitting.

There’s also talk of moving defensive back Jimmie Ward from the corner spot to his natural safety position. It’s probably a good idea, but don’t expect it to happen until the Niners lock down another solid cornerback to pair with second-year pro Rashard Robinson.

Look for the 49ers to tab a rookie backup in the late rounds of the NFL Draft or in free agency, preferably one who doubles on special teams.

Cornerback

Right Corner: Rashard Robinson

Left Corner: Tramaine Brock

Nickel: Jimmie Ward

Backups: Will Redmond, JaCorey Shepherd, rookie, rookie

Cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Jimmie Ward are obviously a part of the team’s future and wont’ be going anywhere next season.

Veteran corner Tramaine Brock is a bit tougher to figure out. He had his “burned” moments in 2016 but was still one of the more serviceable defensive backs on San Francisco’s roster. He’ll likely start in Week 1, but expect some competition here.

It’s also likely the 49ers try to see if redshirted corner Will Redmond has anything to offer after missing his rookie season in 2016. In all reality, it’s a bit too early to completely give up on a third-round investment after just one year, even if a new coaching regime doesn’t see much use for him.

Cornerback JaCorey Shepherd showed some promise in the return game last year. He’s an exclusive-rights free agent in 2018, meaning he can only negotiate with the 49ers. There’s no sense in not keeping him.

Linebacker

Inside Linebacker: NaVorro Bowman, Ray-Ray Armstrong

Outside Linebacker/EDGE: rookie, Eli Harold

Backups: ILB — Gerald Hodges, rookie; OLB/EDGE — Aaron Lynch, free agent

Boy, do the 49ers need help at linebacker this offseason.

Anyone who watched the Niners gashed on the defensive side of the ball can attest to just how poor this unit played in 2016.

We can hope perennial All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman (Achilles) returns at 100 percent this year. And we can have moderately less hopeful expectations for Ray-Ray Armstrong (pectoral) as well.

Yes, on the outside, San Francisco looks for an upgrade over both linebackers Eli Harold and Aaron Lynch.

Lynch, the team’s best pass-rusher, went through a bust of a season in 2016 and amassed just 1.5 sacks in a suspension/injury-filled campaign. It might be best to decrease the reliance on him and go with an up-and-coming rookie.

Don’t count on veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks returning in 2017 either. Cutting him would save the 49ers $7.8 million in cap space.

Defensive Line

Nose Tackle: Ian Williams

Defensive End: DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead

Backups: Quinton Dial, Ronald Blair, free agent

This is assuming San Francisco stays with a 3-4 defense this season.

Let’s hope the 49ers bring back nose tackle Ian Williams (ankle) in 2017. He’s one of the better run-stuffers from 2015, and the Niners surely missed him contributing last season.

We need not worry about second-year pro DeForest Buckner. It will be fun to watch his maturation process grow even higher in 2017. But we do have a bit of concern for third-year pro Arik Armstead.

Armstead’s shoulder injury, the one landing him on injured reserve, certainly hampered his ability against the run and his overall impact as well.

We can hope for a nice bounce-back year in 2017. But there’s no guarantee here.

As depth/rotational guys, San Francisco can count on the ever-serviceable Quinton Dial and up-and-coming pass-rusher Ronald Blair.

But look for the Niners to make a move or two to add to the depth.

Offensive Line

Center: Daniel Kilgore

Tackle: Joe Staley, Trent Brown

Guard: Zane Beadles, Joshua Garnett

Backups: Andrew Tiller, free agent, rookie

San Francisco’s offensive line showed noted improvement last year over its 2015 counterpart. And it’s all but a done deal the Niners don’t welcome back draft busts like Marcus Martin and John Theus.

Still, the improvements aren’t as great as one might think. According to Football Outsiders‘ adjusted-line yards metric, San Francisco’s O-line ranked 30th in pass protection and dead last in run blocking.

It’s safe to say second-year pro guard Joshua Garnett’s rookie season was a disappointment. The Niners will expect some growth out of him, do it’s unlikely he’s benched in 2017.

But why Andrew Tiller isn’t starting over veteran guard Zane Beadles is a bit of a mystery, as described here. Perhaps there’s something missing in camp the majority of fans aren’t seeing, so let’s roll with that.

The 49ers will add some depth, including a likable swing tackle, this offseason as well.

Tight End

Vance McDonald

Backups: Garrett Celek, rookie

The Niners locked up both tight ends Vance McDonald and Garrett Celek last season, so neither is going anywhere.

This tandem isn’t exactly your home-run crop, although McDonald did show a few things in what turned out to be a career year in 2016 before landing on injured reserve.

Celek, at best, is a No. 2 TE. Heck, McDonald is as well.

But it doesn’t seem as if San Francisco would want to worry too much about landing a top-tier tight end this offseason. There are far too many pressing needs elsewhere to worry about finding a great mismatch-type player at this position.

Plus, the 49ers would ideally like to see if McDonald can continue on an upward trend.

Don’t expect No. 3 tight end Blake Bell to make the 53-man roster either.

Wide Receiver

Left Wide Receiver: free agent

Right Wide Receiver: Torrey Smith

Slot: Jeremy Kerley

Backups: rookie, DeAndre Smelter, rookie

Nearly as bad as the linebacker position, the 49ers certainly could use a boost at wide receiver.

In reality, they could use a few boosts and near-complete overhaul of this position.

It’s unlikely veteran wideout Torrey Smith goes anywhere, and removing him only makes the talent-strapped 49ers even worse. And we can only hope the next head coach installs a system that maximizes Smith’s skill set.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Niners bring back pending free agent Jeremy Kerley to operate out of the slot. He enjoyed a career year in 2016 and had decent production in the return game as well.

After that though, this position needs a rebuild.

Expect San Francisco to target one big-name free agent this offseason, although the free-agent wideout crop is pretty thin.

The NFL Draft is another plausible, likely option. And it wouldn’t be shocking, rather expected, to see the 49ers use a top-end pick to land the team’s next impact receiver.

Running Back

Carlos Hyde

Backups: rookie, free agent, free agent

Depending on the coaching staff, the 49ers could take the same approach as fired-head coach Chip Kelly and not utilize a fullback in 2017.

If they don’t, let’s consider San Francisco having four running backs on the roster in Week 1.

We know No. 1 tailback Carlos Hyde will be the bell cow of the offense. That’s all but guaranteed. But backing him up is nearly as important as having a standout ball carrier.

Sure, it’s possible San Francisco brings back either Shaun Draughn and/or DuJuan Harris. But these guys are journeymen runners for a reason. It’s certainly best to find more of an up-and-coming, different-look back via the NFL Draft.

And that’s likely the direction in which the Niners go.

They’ll consider adding depth via free agency. But it’s probably not going to be a big-name splash.

Quarterback

free agent

Backups: rookie, rookie

Ah yes, the quarterback position.

No, don’t expect to see either QBs Colin Kaepernick or Blaine Gabbert back in a Niners uniform in 2017.

Gabbert is a pending free agent. And while Kaepernick is still signed through 2017, he does have that opt-out clause. There’s also no guarantee the 49ers want him back. A lot of that will depend on San Francisco’s new general manager and head coach too.

So that means the NFL Draft — the most likely approach — and free agency.

San Francisco could end up using a high pick on its future franchise signal-caller. But it wouldn’t be a horrid idea to let a rookie develop on the bench for a season while the Niners turn to a veteran stopgap option.

Let’s go with this route. While the free-agent class of quarterbacks this offseason is awfully thin, it wouldn’t hurt to sign a journeyman-type QB to a one- or two-year contract and primarily assign him with being the mentor for San Francisco’s up-and-coming guy under center.

Whomever the Niners draft could take over at some point in the season. Or, by chance, he’s the guy in Week 1, if he wins out in camp.

Regardless, the 49ers have a good deal of moves they need to make. But at least there are few pieces in place with which to start.

