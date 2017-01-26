Early mock drafts have Jets going quarterback

With the 2017 NFL Draft months away, analyst begin their yearly rough mock drafts to kick off the new year. It looks like the majority have the New York Jets using their first-round pick on a quarterback.

The New York Jets had a rather Jet-like season in 2016. They fielded as atrocious offense that ranked as the 12th best in rushing, yet top twenties in all other offensive categories. Their defense was mediocre at best. A porous secondary, a defensive line that truly missed the presence of guys such as Damon Harrison, and an overall team that showed more effort in running off the field after a loss rather than competing to win, defined 2016.

The Jets enter the 2017 offseason with serious question marks, as they always do. Who will be the main running back heading into camp? Will Darrelle Revis regain his formal state of Revis Island or is he converting to safety? Could it be the end of his tenure in Gotham? These are just a few of the questions the Jets have to answer over the next few months.

Looking to the 2017 NFL Draft, will the Jets address their offensive line in free agency or will they unload their aging veterans in exchange for a much-needed youth movement? While the Super Bowl is just a few short weeks away, NFL analysts have begun their mock drafts in preparation for this year’s draft.

According to NFL.com, draft analysts such as Daniel Jeremiah and Chad Reuter have Gang Green choosing Deshone Kizer, quarterback out of Notre Dame with the sixth overall selection. Kizer, a big bodied 6’4″ 230-pound quarterback, has been compared to guys such as Steve McNair based on size.

Jeremiah believes Kizer could be the most gifted quarterback on the Jets roster if drafted. He also feels that the young quarterback will need time to develop but has the size, arm strength and athleticism to become a reliable starting quarterback.

These are just mock drafts, however. The Jets still have free agency to get through before the football world starts discussing who the Jets will select with the sixth overall selection.

In my opinion, you have two quarterbacks. Bryce Petty, a fourth-round quarterback entering his third season with the Jets and Christian Hackenberg, a second-round quarterback entering his second year with the team. Each quarterback was selected in back to back drafts, Petty in 2015 and Hackenberg in 2016.

Assuming the possibility of both Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick departing the team, the Jets should go out and sign a free agent quarterback that is well aware of his role. A backup, possibly even third string, but in a position to mentor both young signal callers. The Jets should then address other needs first such as secondary and offensive line via free agency and then the draft.

The Jets have drafted defense in the first round every year since 2010. However, that streak could be snapped if the Jets decide to go offense this time around. The football world won’t know for sure which definite holes need to be fulfilled through the draft until April arrives.

Either way, anything is possible in the coming months. Until then, keep track of the Jets acquisitions during free agency. That will help determine what position requires the most attention heading into this year’s draft.

