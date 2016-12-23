Eagles vs. Giants recap: Jenkins’ 2 interceptions help Eagles get sixth win

Eagles take down Giants thanks to Malcolm Jenkins’ two interceptions.

First half review

Defense:

On second down, Eli Manning floats one to Odell Beckham Jr., who took a big lick from Malcolm Jenkins. Not a bad way to start a game.

Eagles force the three and out. For the second play in a row, Manning looks to Beckham, but the pass falls incomplete. Eagles get the ball.

Offense:

First offensive play for the Eagles is a Ryan Mathews run to Lane Johnson‘s side of the line. Pickup of 17 yards. Good to have Johnson back.

Carson Wentz has legs and he puts them to good use, scrambling for nine yards on first down.

Touchdown! Darren Sproles runs to his right and weaves his way into the end zone from 25 yards out. Lane Johnson’s presence is certainly being felt early on.

Defense:

Pick six! Eli Manning throws a ball into heavy coverage and Malcolm Jenkins steps in front, taking it to the house for the touchdown! Eagles lead 14-0 less than seven minutes in.

Defense:

Another throw to OBJ, another incompletion for Manning. Nolan Carroll is there to break up the play.

Eagles force the three and out after Eli throws a ball into the dirt on third down. Philly is feeling it early.

Offense:

Wentz finds Nelson Agholor open in the middle of the field, but he is unable to make the catch. Ugly drop for Agholor. Showered with boos after the play.

A screen to Darren Sproles picks up nine yards on third down, but not enough to convert. Eagles forced to punt.

Defense:

Paul Perkins breaks loose for a 20-yard gain on second down. Eagles linebackers overcommitted thanks to the movement of New York’s offensive line.

Manning hits OBJ for a 30-yard gain. To the surprise of literally no one, Leodis McKelvin was tasked with covering Beckham on the play.

McKelvin makes up for allowing the big play to Beckham—sort of. On second down, Manning looks to Sterling Shepard in the end zone, who had McKelvin beat. However, McKelvin is able to close in on Shepard with the ball and the air and break up the pass with his head.

Eagles stop the bleeding and force a field goal. Philadelphia leads 14-3.

Offense:

Interception. Wentz escapes multiple rushers and heaves a ball downfield. Unfortunately, it lands in the hands of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Giants get the ball with good field position.

Defense:

Eagles respond by forcing a Giants three and out. Wentz gets bailed out by the defense.

Offense:

Another three and out for the Eagles. Giants sniff out the Ryan Mathews run on third down immediately and take him down for a loss. Eagles are forced to punt.

Defense:

Fletcher Cox is good at football. Cox manhandles a Giants lineman and eats Rashad Jennings alive in the backfield. Very impressive play.

Manning hits Beckham for a 13-yard completion on third down. Giants keep the drive alive.

On the very next play, Manning hits Victor Cruz for 12 yards. It appears the ball actually hit the turf, but the Eagles didn’t have enough time to challenge the play. Another first down for New York.

Eagles slow the Giants down and force a New York field goal. Eagles lead 14-6.

Offense:

Dorial Green-Beckham did something! On third down, Wentz hits DGB on a screen, who weaves his way past the sticks. First down.

Carson Wentz once again uses his legs to pick up some yards. Eli Apple hits Wentz after he slid to the ground, adding 15 more yards to the end of the play.

Nelson Agholor scores a touchdown! Agholor gets wide open and Wentz throws a beauty to the struggling wideout for his third career score. Maybe this is the confidence boost he needed?

Defense:

Manning hits Cruz for a 29-yard gain on third down. Cruz celebrates as if his team isn’t down 21-6.

Brandon Graham, who apparently isn’t good enough for the Pro Bowl, flies into the backfield and tosses Rashad Jennings down for a loss. Pure dominance.

Touchdown. Manning finds Sterling Shepard who scampers into the end zone for six. Eagles still lead 21-13.

Offense:

Eagles trying to score with less the minute left in the half. First play of the drive, Wentz hits Zach Ertz for 13 yards, but he cannot get out of bounds. Clock keeps running.

Sproles takes a screen pass downfield for a 17-yard gain. Eagles use their final timeout to stop the clock with two seconds remaining.

On the last play of the half, Wentz heaves one into the end zone, but it falls incomplete. Eagles lead 21-13 at the end of the half.

What a first half from the Eagles. Despite a couple ugly drives from the offense, Wentz and company were able to make plays and move the ball pretty well. Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown for God’s sake. Unfortunately, the defense was leaky in the first half. Far too many opportunities for Shepard, Cruz and Beckham. The pick six was nice, but not indicative of the overall performance of the half.

Second half review

Offense:

Wentz rolls to his right on third down and throws a bomb downfield that came dangerously close to a Giants defender. Wentz needs to control himself and stop trying to create plays when nothing is there. Eagles punt.

Defense:

Manning hits Beckham on a 27-yard catch and run. Beckham fought off several Eagles defenders to pick up the extra yardage.

Rashad Jennings bursts through the defensive line and picks up 19 yards. Giants moving the ball effortlessly.

Nolan Carroll pummels Victor Cruz immediately after catching a ball at the line of scrimmage. Good anticipation from Carroll.

Eagles hold the Giants on third down after a pair of incompletions intended for Beckham. Giants settle for the field goal. Eagles lead 21-16.

Offense:

Jordan Matthews gets his first reception of the night. Picks up seven yards to set up a Ryan Mathews run to convert for the first down.

Wentz find Ertz on third down, who picks up 19 yards and the first down. Eagles are moving.

On third down, Wentz is unable to find anything downfield and throws the ball into the dirt, but is hit hard after the play by Olivier Vernon for a 15-yard penalty. Wentz hit his head on the turf and went to the locker room to be looked at. Chase Daniel enters the game.

With pressure in his face, Daniel steps up and shovels one to Ryan Mathews, who runs past the first down marker for a 16-yard gain. Eagles are in striking distance.

Giants hold the Eagles on third down. Eagles have the ball on the goal line. Doug Pederson elects to go for it. Ryan Mathews gets the carry up the middle, but he’s swarmed by Giants and the Eagles turn it over on downs. Giants ball.

Defense:

Despite starting the drive deep in their own territory, Giants move the ball close to midfield until Eli Manning is picked off by Malcolm Jenkins for the second time on the night! Eagles ball!

Offense:

Wentz returns to the game and is back in at quarterback. On first down, Wentz shakes off a tackler and wisely throws the ball out of bounds.

Sproles takes one upfield for a gain of 13. Lane Johnson does a phenomenal job of leading the way.

Carson Wentz is Houdini. After somehow spinning his way out of trouble, Wentz bursts through the middle of the field and picks up 11 yards before sliding for the first down. What a play by the rookie.

What a catch by… Nelson Agholor? Believe it or not, yes. Agholor makes an impressive effort to bring in a ball thrown toward the sideline. After review, it was determined Agholor’s knee was down inbounds. The play wasn’t enough for a first down, but made Caleb Sturgis‘ field goal attempt a little easier. Eagles kick the field goal and lead 24-16.

Defense:

Odell Beckham is pretty good. Manning throws a quick ball to OBJ, who races downfield and eludes several Eagles defenders for a 33-yard gain.

Eagles hold New York on third down, but the Giants elect to go for it. On fourth down, Manning finds Beckham who makes a tough catch in the middle of the field for a 10-yard gain. Giants convert.

Once again, the Giants are held on third down. This time, New York elects to kick the field goal and they get it. Eagles still lead 24-19.

Offense:

Eagles are unable to get anything going offensively. Giants force a punt and get the ball with four minutes remaining.

Defense:

Eagles hold the Giants on third down. Giants elect to go for it on fourth down after a false start penalty backed them up five yards. Manning lobs one to Beckham, but Nolan Carroll is there to knock the ball loose. Surprising that Carroll wasn’t called for pass interference, but you won’t see me complaining about it.

Offense:

Very questionable call on third down. Rather than running the ball and taking time off the clock, Doug Pederson chooses to pass the ball. Naturally, the ball falls incomplete. Eagles essentially awarded New York a timeout.

Defense:

Giants surgically moving the ball downfield. Brandon Graham nearly takes Manning down for a sack, but he’s able to throw the ball away just in time.

Interception! Manning throws a duck towards the end zone and Terrence Brooks steps up and picks it off to win the Eagles the game. What a finish.

Overview

What a game. Not everything was pretty tonight. Wentz made a few rookie mistakes and the defense had a hard time shutting down the Giants offense, but it was enough for the Eagles to win their sixth game of the season. It’s hard not to be excited be Carson Wentz’s mental (and physical) toughness. The Eagles were opportunistic which, in the end, won them the game.

Additional notes

Carson Wentz left the game with what looked like a concussion, but returned to the game and played very well. Look for updates on Wentz’s condition going into next week.

Ryan Mathews left the game with a stinger and did not return. Eagles have very few running backs and losing him would be problematic.

Jordan Hicks also left the game for a brief period of time, but did eventually return to action.

