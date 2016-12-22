Eagles vs Giants: How To Watch, Radio Call, Odds, Final Thoughts, Prediction

You can catch Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants from Lincoln Financial Field on television, radio and online, and we’ve got the information on how you can do so.

What can be written about a game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles that hasn’t already been written? We know about the rivalry and the strange endings to games. We know about how well these teams know each other. There’s no point in bringing up the fact that win-loss records don’t mean anything when these two lock horns.

Want your voice heard? Join the Inside the Iggles team!

For that reason, we’ll keep it simple. The Eagles have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Giants still have a chance at a first-round bye. The Eagles have dominated this series as of late, but that won’t matter because momentum hasn’t been on the side of the guys from Philly recently. They’ve lost nine of their last eleven games, and that feeling of security when playing at home seems to have evaporated. The fact that this game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field won’t have any bearing on the game’s outcome.

Here’s how you can access Thursday night’s game:

Date: Thursday, December 22nd

Start Time: 8:25 PM EST

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV: NBC, NFL Network

Online Stream: NBCSports.com or the Watch NFL Network app

This one figures to be low-scoring. The Eagles can’t move the ball, and the Giants haven’t scored more than 17 points since November 14th. Still, the Giants are better on both sides of the ball than the Eagles are. They’re good enough defensively to stop whatever the Eagles want to do on offense. They’re good enough offensively to take advantage of an Eagles defense that gives up too many big plays.

The game will be aired on NBC and will be called by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. If you can’t watch the game, tune into 94-WIP FM. The radio call will be handled by the legendary Merrill Reese with Mike Quick handling the color commentary.

Line & Prediction: Odds: New York (-2.5) per MGM Mirage, Prediction: Eagles 13, Giants 17

This article originally appeared on