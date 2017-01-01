Eagles vs Cowboys: How To Watch, Radio Call, Odds, Final Thoughts, Prediction

You can catch Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys from Lincoln Financial Field on television, radio and online, and we’ve got the information on how you can do so.

The Philadelphia Eagles walk into week 17 of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys as the healthier team. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews and guard Isaac Seumalo are both nursing injuries but listed as questionable. Allen Barbre is expected to miss the game as he’s been listed as doubtful.

That would be phenomenal news if it wasn’t for the fact that this game has no real significance. It won’t determine a division winner or do anything to the NFC‘s playoff picture. The Cowboys have wrapped up home field advantage. The Eagles were eliminated from postseason contention two weeks ago, and Philly’s first-round draft pick belongs to the Cleveland Browns.

This is the Eagles and Cowboys though. There won’t be a fan of either team that’s going to miss this one. That’s the way things go in the NFC East. Whenever any two teams in this division play one another, the games just manage to find their way onto television sets.

We know Dallas will play their starters, but they won’t play the entire game. This game will also serve as a welcome back to the field party for Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. He hasn’t seen the field all season long, and what’s more interesting is we could be looking at him for the final time on the field in a Cowboys jersey.

Here’s how you can access Sunday afternoon’s game:

Date: Sunday, January 1st

Start Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV: Fox, NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively on DirecTV

Online Stream: Fox Sports Go (in select markets), the Verizon NFL mobile app or the NFL Game Pass (available after midnight)

The game will be aired on Fox. If you can’t watch the game, tune into 94-WIP FM. The radio call will be handled by the legendary Merrill Reese with Mike Quick handling the color commentary. Most of the Vegas casinos favor the Eagles, and that’s a safe bet knowing “The Birds” will want to end the season on a high note and treat fans to a victory at home in the season finale.

Line & Prediction: Odds: Philadelphia (-5.5) per MGM Mirage, Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20

