Eagles’ Ryan Mathews to undergo surgery on neck

Philadelphia Eagles running back Ryan Mathews will have surgery on his neck to repair a herniated disk, head coach Doug Pederson announced Friday.

Matthews suffered the injury on a play at the goal line in the Eagles’ 24-19 victory over the Giants on Thursday.

Per Philly.com:

Pederson called it a “pretty significant injury” for the Eagles’ leading rusher (661 yards on 155 carries and a team-high eight touchdowns), who already seemed like a long shot to return for a third season with the team in 2017.

The Eagles finish their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 1.

Philadelphia currently has two healthy running backs on the roster in Darren Sproles and Bryon Marshall. The team has already placed backs Wendell Smallwood (knee) and Kenjon Barner (hamstring) on injured reserve.