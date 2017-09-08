Eagles-Redskins Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (7-9) at WASHINGTON (8-7-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Redskins by 2+

SERIES RECORD – Redskins lead 85-73-2

LAST MEETING – Redskins beat Eagles 27-22, Dec. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING – Eagles No. 17, Redskins No. 21

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (11)PASS (24)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (15), PASS (13)

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (21), PASS (2)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Redskins have won past five meetings. Eagles’ last win against Redskins was Sept. 9, 2014. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz set franchise and NFL record for completions by rookie with 379. Wentz had 16 TDs and 3,782 yards passing as rookie. … RB LeGarrette Blount led NFL with 18 rushing TDs for Patriots and was eighth in yards with 1,161. … RB Darren Sproles looking for ninth consecutive season with 40-plus catches. … WR Alshon Jeffrey had 52 catches for 821 yards last season with Bears before joining Philly. … Zach Ertz coming off career-high 78 catches, fifth most among TEs. … DT Fletcher Cox led team with 6 1-2 sacks. … DT Timmy Jernigan had 13 sacks last season with Ravens. … DE Brandon Graham looking for fourth consecutive season of five-plus sacks. … S Malcolm Jenkins had two interception TD returns last season. … Redskins QB Kirk Cousins is 124 of 195 for 1,579 yards, 12 TDs and three INTs in career vs. Eagles. He is playing on franchise tag for second straight year. … Cousins’ 102.9 passer rating is best of any active QB vs. Philadelphia. … Cousins is coming off franchise-record 4,917-yard passing season. … RB Robert Kelley goes into second season as starter after 704 rushing yards and six TDs as rookie. … WR Jamison Crowder set career highs with 67 receptions, 847 yards and seven TDs last season. … WR Terrelle Pryor had 1,007 yards last year with Cleveland. … Jordan Reed has second-most TDs among TEs since 2015 with 17. … LB Ryan Kerrigan led team with 11 sacks last season and has 34 since 2014. … LB Zach Brown had career-high 97 tackles last season with Bills. … CB Josh Norman had 19 passes defensed and three interceptions last season after joining Redskins as free agent. … Fantasy Tip: Redskins WR Josh Doctson is expected to start and see significant action after missing almost last season with Achilles tendon injuries, and some of preseason with hamstring soreness.

