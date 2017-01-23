Eagles Recent Hire Hints Towards Major Free Agent Target

After a horrid season by the Eagles receivers, a new wide receiver coach could bring some superstar talent to Philadelphia

After one season with Greg Lewis coaching the wide receivers in Philadelphia, the Eagles decided to turn towards a coach with a bit more experience. Lewis was incredibly ineffective when it came to the development of Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham. Despite a strong rookie campaign by quarterback Carson Wentz, no Eagles wide receiver had over 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Owning the Vikings first-round pick thanks to the Sam Bradford trade, Philadelphia is expected to take a hard look at a wide receiver when the draft comes to Philadelphia. The need is glaring, despite the organization drafting one wide receiver within the first three rounds for the past three years.

Chip Kelly expelling DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin in favor of Riley Cooper didn’t help either.

With Lewis out as the wide receiver coach, the Eagles brought in Rams coach Mike Groh to reshape the wide receiver room.

Before Groh spent a season in Los Angeles, he was with the Bears for three years. He coached two players who combined to have three 1,000 yard seasons in Chicago, one of which is due to be a free agent.

Alshon Jeffery is clearly ready to move on from Chicago, who held him back a year with the franchise tag last offseason. Despite a four-game suspension last year, Jeffery is expected to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market.

Jeffery would be a major piece for the Eagles to add in free agency and a crucial part of Wentz’ development as a quarterback. Jordan Matthews has the ability to be a 1,000 yard receiver playing out of the slot, so pairing him with Jeffery would give the Eagles a dynamic one-two punch.

Signing Jeffery would also allow the Eagles to focus on cornerback and running back in the first round of the draft. They can still select a player such as Curtis Samuel, Dede Westbrook, or Chris Godwin in the middle of the draft.

Groh’s hiring is far from a coincidence, and his relationship with Jeffery makes Philadelphia one of the top targets for the 26-year-old come March.

This article originally appeared on