Eagles: Offseason dates to know entering 2017

With another regular season in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the future.

In recent years, no one has been more active during the offseason than Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. This year is sure to be no different. Here is a list of notable offseason dates to follow.

January 28: Senior Bowl

Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas and the new-look personnel department will go to work and scout the top senior NFL prospects in Mobile, Alabama.

February 28 – March 6: Scouting Combine

The Eagles front office and coaches will make their way to Lucas Oil Stadium where all the draft prospects will participate in various physical and mental tests as well as interviews with teams.

February 15: Tags

This is the first day for the Eagles to assign franchise/transition tags to any players if they wish, though don’t expect them to do so.

March 9: New League Year Begins

The start of the new league year marks the first day teams can begin making trades and signing free agents. Seven players, including defensive tackle Bennie Logan, are expected to hit to open market beginning at 4 PM EST. Expect the team to be active during this time and the days following.

April 4: Workout Programs Begin

Since Doug Pederson was hired following the 2015 regular season, the Eagles are permitted to begin off season workouts on this date.

April 21: Offer Sheets

This is the last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. RB Kenjon Barner, TE Trey Burton are restricted free agents this offseason. S Jaylen Watkins is an exclusive rights free agent.

April 27 – 29: 2017 NFL Draft

The Eagles will hold either the 14th or 15th pick in the draft pending a coin flip with the Indianapolis Colts. Thanks Sam Bradford!

