Eagles must make it their mission to draft Corey Davis

Corey Davis must be the Eagles’ selection in the NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold either the 14th or 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Their final draft position will be decided by a coin flip at the NFL Combine, where many teams will have their eyes on arguably the best wide receiver prospect in this year’s draft, Corey Davis.

Davis and the rest of the Western Michigan Broncos are coming off a heartbreaking 24-16 loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Though Western Michigan would ultimately leave the field in defeat, Davis gifted viewers with one of the more impressive efforts of the season after a desperate toss-up from quarterback Zach Terrell.

Feast your eyes on this.

This is one of the more impressive catches of the college football season, yet still remains a mere blip on Davis’ lengthy resume.

Not only is Davis the all-time FBS leader with 5,205 receiving yards, but he is also leaving Western Michigan as the only receiver in FBS history with over 300 receptions, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career.

At 6’3″, 213 pounds, Davis has the prototypical size of a No. 1 wide receiver. But despite his imposing size, he still brings smooth route running and terrific speed to the table. When Davis hits his second gear in space, it’s rare for opposing defenders to catch up to him, making him a major threat after the catch.

David is just as impressive off the field as he is on the gridiron. In high school, Davis and his six siblings lived in an affordable housing complex. With no form of transportation available to him, Davis was sometimes forced to walk three miles to football practice, fighting off adversity to get where he is now.

Davis is an inspiration on and off the field. Of course, the Eagles certainly aren’t the only team to recognize that.

CBS Sports projects Davis to be selected in the first round of the draft. Ahead of the Eagles are several other receiver-needy teams such as the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. For the Eagles to pick Davis, it’s possible they may need to trade up in order to guarantee his availability when they are on the clock. But that may just be worth the gamble.

Davis could be the best receiver available in this year’s draft and the Eagles would be crazy not to make it their mission to call his name on April 27.

