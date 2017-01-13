Eagles have to take a cornerback in first round of NFL Draft

With the 2017 NFL Draft being hosted in Philadelphia, there are questions about what the Eagles should do in the first round of the draft.

Social media has its’ advantages. It allows us to reconnect with family members. We can advertise things we are doing relatively inexpensively, and we can meet new people. Social media also has its’ disadvantages. Just take what people are saying about their NFL teams. Typically, the majority of the posts you read border on over-excitement or panic. It’s no different for the Philadelphia Eagles fans. That’s not a knock on anyone. Honestly, it’s that type of emotion that makes football the greatest game in the world. We care. Maybe, we care too much, but the passion isn’t going anywhere.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be here before you know it, and now fans all over the country are weighing in on what the Eagles have to do to get better. They’ve been advised to “make a splash” with the first pick by many. There have even been articles written stating Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook needs to be considered as the Eagles’ top choice. Let’s clear this up. The Eagles aren’t taking Cook in the first round. The Eagles have to go defense in the first round, and they have to go with a cornerback.

Many believe the Eagles’ two biggest needs heading into the off-season are at the cornerback and wide receiver positions. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. We were saying the same things last year. Stories continue to circulate about a possible reunion with DeSean Jackson and the Eagles, and if that’s the case, drafting a wide receiver in round on becomes even more unlikely.

There’s one other thing to take into consideration. While wide receivers are among some of the most popular players in the NFL, there’s no evidence that wide receivers win you championships or get you into the playoffs. Take Odell Beckham Jr., Cris Carter, Calvin Johnson Jr., Steve Smith, Randy Moss, Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens. None of which have a Super Bowl to their credit. This week, Colin Cowherd even stated on his very popular show, The Herd, that wide receivers are more like a dessert than an entree.

Wide receivers catch, on average, five or six passes a game. Cornerbacks, along with their defensive counterparts, have more of an ability to make an impact on every single play of a football game. For that reason, the Eagles have to address their issues in the secondary and take a corner with their first round selection. Nolan Carroll is set to enter free agency on March 9th. Leodis McKelvin is only signed through 2017. Jalen Mills is still a question mark heading into year two.

Plus, history has shown us that you can get solid wide receivers in later rounds. The same is true for running backs and offensive linemen.

