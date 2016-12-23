Eagles Come Out Swinging, Score Two Touchdowns Quickly (Video)

The Philadelphia Eagles came out swinging on Thursday Night Football, scoring twice in seven minutes.

Their season may be over, but the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t giving up just yet. After an embarrassing couple of weeks, it seems that the Birds are trying to get the last laugh against their division rival New York Giants.

New York had the ball first and the home defense stood strong, forcing a three-and-out. On Philadelphia’s first drive, Carson Wentz and the Eagles decided to highlight the return of their elite right tackle, Lane Johnson.

Johnson is arguably the best right tackle in football. However, he did not get to prove it much this season because he was suspend by the NFL for performance enhancing drugs. This was Johnson’s first game back and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson put trust in his guy by calling the first running play right to him. Johnson dominated, like he usually does, and that gave the Eagles confidence to keep going back and their confidence paid off in a big way.

Johnson is out in front of the play lead blocking for running back Darren Sproles, who allows his blocks to develop and score an easy touchdown. Their opening drive was smash mouth football, rushing six times for 62 yards.

With people still excited about the Sproles touchdown, the Eagles defense got in on the fun.

Eli Manning should have never thrown the pass, but he did and the Philly defense made him pay. Malcolm Jenkins jumped the pass and took it to the house, putting the home team up 14-0. This new-look Eagles team is showing that they aren’t rolling over just because they aren’t going to be in the playoffs. Instead, they are going to go down swinging.

