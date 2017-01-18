EA Sports zings Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo with savage tweet

Tony Romo just can’t catch a break. Now he’s getting roasted by video game companies.

2016 was a year to forget for Tony Romo. After injuring himself in the preseason, Romo saw his starting gig given to the sensational rookie Dak Prescott. Although he was healthy enough to return during the season, he’d never get the opportunity to reclaim his spot as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting QB.

2017 hasn’t started off on the best foot for Romo either. After the Cowboys were bounced from the NFL playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, the focus immediately shifted to the QB situation in “Big D.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has yet to make a commitment as to who will be under center next year but did express some faith in the QB’s skill set, saying he believes Romo will eventually play in a Super Bowl.

Entering into the running for “Tweet of the Year” is the team over at EA Sports Madden.

We’ll send him a copy of #Madden17… https://t.co/utqI0oaY9D — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 17, 2017

Ouch. I know Joel Embiid has been the internet’s darling so far in 2017 but don’t count out EA Sports just yet.

Romo and the Cowboys face an offseason of uncertainty that will likely become one of the leading stories in the NFL after the Super Bowl. It’ll only get worse the more Jones remains on the fence about what to do with the former starter. It’s well-known Jones has been a big Romo supporter but it’ll be hard for the owner to justify keeping him on the roster.

He’s the owner of a massive contract and has become increasingly injury prone. With Prescott looking the part of an elite QB, it doesn’t make financial sense for the team to not cash in on Romo’s trade value. There’s also the fact his presence will always be a talking point in the media so long as Romo is on the sidelines with a clipboard.

Buckle up. The Cowboys offseason is just getting started.

