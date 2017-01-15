Dre Kirkpatrick Disrespects Los Angeles Rams On Twitter

Dre Kirkpatrick threw some shade at the Los Angeles Rams on Twitter when a fan asked the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback about joining the team.

After finishing third in the NFC West with a 4-12 record, the Los Angeles Rams have plenty of changes to make, whether it comes during free agency or the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, it looks like Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick can officially be ruled out as a potential free agent to approach after seeing the shade he threw towards the Rams on social media.

Fitzpatrick threw a comment out on Twitter about how he’s technically unemployed, in which a fan threw the idea about the cornerback possibly joining Los Angeles as a free agent. Apparently, Fitzpatrick isn’t interested in joining a team like the Rams that he believes isn’t going to be winning games anytime soon.

I wanna win https://t.co/EZwlAQvJmL — Dre Kirkpatrick (@DreKirkSWAG) January 15, 2017

Even if Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing four-win season, it’s a shame to see players like Fitzpatrick don’t believe the team is capable of showing improvement next year. The Rams seem to be heading in the right direction after making Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history while signing Wade Phillips as the new defensive coordinator, but it looks like that’s not even good enough in the eyes of Fitzpatrick.

Only time will tell when it comes to where Fitzpatrick ends up for the 2017 season, whether it’s in Cincinnati or somewhere else. Either way, at least Los Angeles can already be crossed off Fitzpatrick’s list of potential destinations after seeing this response on Twitter.

