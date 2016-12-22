DPD Bettors’ Guide: Week 16 Santa’s “Lock of Year” Edition

While betting on the Cleveland Browns is not the best of moves, there are other games to focus on in this week’s NFL Bettor’s Guide.

I was going to lead this column wise cracking about not getting any bites –not on NFL Ticket Exchange, Stub Hub or even Craigslist –for my two 40-yard-line seats to Saturday’s Browns-Chargers game. Instead, I donated them for use by Cleveland’s underprivileged kids.

As if they haven’t suffered enough…

So after a nice 3-1 Week 15 in which our ‘dogs Carolina and Tennessee proved outright winners (almost the Bears, too) — but before we give you our “If I Were Betting My 2016 Xmas Lock of the Year” — we’ll stick with some live underdogs:

THURSDAY NIGHT SPECIAL Eagles +3.5 vs. Giants- – Plucky Eagles and shoulda' been our QB Wentz move Browns draft pick further down the road.

Jets + 16.5 @ Pats — J-E-T-S have packed it in worse than Cleveland, but c'mon man — that's three scores in the NFL.

SF +3.5 @ LA — Dysfunctional Rams shouldn't be favored over anyone — even the Niners.

Den + 3.5 @ KC — Andy Reid keeps finding ways to lose the ones he shouldn't.

Reformed Gambler Roger’s “Lock of the Year:” like Santa’s best gifts (or the close-out special at Best Buy) come not first thing in the day, but on Xmas Night:

Joe Flacco took over the QB duties for the B’morons in 2008. Since then, he’s 6-5 at Heinz Field and most games have been decided by a FG or less. Giving him and the hated Ravens 4.5 in this game for the AFC North, just too much to pass up. Ravens +4.5 @ PIT.

Last week 3-1; Season Record 33-30-3.

