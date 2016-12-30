DPD Bettor’s Guide – Week 17 “For degenerate gamblers only” edition

Week 17 in the NFL brings some games that no gambler should go near. But if you must, here are some picks to get you through the weekend in one piece.

If the first sign of compulsive gambling is betting the NFL preseason, risking money on this Sunday’s meaningless match-ups can’t be far behind on the “you might have a problem” scale.

Most of Week 17 features games involving playoff-bound teams resting their starters (Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys), deposed coaches (Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars) or “dead man walking ones” (New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers).

Plus, potential free agents secretly hope they’re healthy scratches since the risk of injury far outweighs any chances their performance on Sunday earns them a big off-season payday.

Memo to Cleveland Browns fans: Do not bet either side on Sunday. It could be win No. 2 for the Browns … or a Landry Jones-led 34-13 Heinz Field blowout.

After going 3-2 last week, including our winning Santa’s Special Lock of the Year Baltimore Ravens +4.5, we’ll conclude the regular season with a trio of games “that mean something” – to the team’s playoff chances, to the fans’ sentimentality and to my .500 or above season total :

New York Giants + 7.5 @ Washington Redskins – “Win and in” Washington will struggle against playoff-tested NY. Game will hinge on either a last-minute Kirk Cousins touchdown or an interception.

– “Win and in” Washington will struggle against playoff-tested NY. Game will hinge on either a last-minute Kirk Cousins touchdown or an interception. San Diego Chargers +6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – The Chargers suffered the ultimate humiliation last week in losing to the Browns, but they should bounce-back in a possible, but hopefully not, last game farewell to under-appreciated fans in “America’s Finest City.”

– The Chargers suffered the ultimate humiliation last week in losing to the Browns, but they should bounce-back in a possible, but hopefully not, last game farewell to under-appreciated fans in “America’s Finest City.” Detroit Lions +3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers – The Lions have been the best NFC North squad all season, no way they should be getting points at home in a winner-take-all tilt against an over-rated Packers team. Best bet of 2017 Y-T-D.

Last week: 3-2. Season record 36-32-3

This article originally appeared on