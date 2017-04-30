Bills fire general manager Doug Whaley

The Buffalo Bills have fired general manager Doug Whaley just one day after the NFL draft, the team announced.

The Bills finished last season with a 9–7 record but missed the postseason for the 17th consecutive season. The Bills were 30–34 in Whaley's tenure as general manager.

“After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction,” Bills co-owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it's the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new general manager will begin immediately.”

The team also fired head coach Rex Ryan in December before hiring Sean McDermott in January.

This article originally appeared on